Nearly one year to the day of a catastrophic injury in the same venue, Tom Aspinall is a winner once more. The British heavyweight, who blitzed his way to the top of the division with five quick finishes to start his UFC career, picked up where he left off by scoring a TKO of Marcin Tybura just 1:13 into the first round of their UFC Fight Night main event from the O2 Arena in London.

Aspinall was given the opportunity to enter the top half of the rankings in his second main event when he took on Curtis Blaydes last July. But all of Aspinall's momentum was halted when he suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into the bout.

On Saturday, Aspinall opened the fight immediately throwing a head kick with the previously injured leg, showing confidence in the limb. A little over a minute later, Tybura was on his back and the fight was over.

Aspinall popped Tybura with all manner of strikes in the short fight. From kicks to punches to elbows, everything seemed to land for Aspinall before Tybura dropped and was forced to cover up as Aspinall landed the fight-finishing punches. As impressive as Aspinall's offense was, his defense was equally on point, leaving Tybura swinging at air in their exchanges.

"It's been a really tough year for me," Aspinall said after his victory. "Guys, listen, I wasn't myself last year. This is a whole new version of me. I'm not going to say I'm back because I'm different."

Aspinall was asked what his next step would be, with heavyweight champion Jon Jones' name being brought up by interviewer Michael Bisping.

"I'll tell you exactly what I'm going to do," Aspinall said. "I'm going to Paris, I'm going to sit front row for Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, I'm going to beat the winner and then I'm going to beat Jon Jones."

The win was Aspinall's 11th career victory in 2:30 or less and fourth in the UFC Octagon.