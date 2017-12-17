UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Watch Josh Emmett upset Ricardo Lamas by KO

Josh Emmet got a chance to make a name for himself on national television and did not disappoint. The relative unknown to most fight fans was a late replacement to take on veteran featherweight Ricardo Lamas after his scheduled opponent, Jose Aldo, was bumped to the main event of UFC 218 because of an injury to Frankie Edgar. Plus, Emmet missed weight on Friday before the fight by 2.5 pounds. So to say the deck was stacked against him would be an understatement.

However, Emmett came in and delivered one of the best knockout blows of UFC Fight Night Winnipeg when he crushed Lamas with a vicious left hook. Emmett is now 13-1 in his pro MMA career and 5-1 since joining UFC. We'll see where the company slots him for his next fight, but Emmett could be a force to be reckoned with, even if he has to change weight classes to keep his roll going.