UFC Fight Night results: Jeremy Stephens crushes Dooho Choi with thunderous TKO

Jeremy Stephens can still swing with the best of them. The veteran featherweight was a betting underdog heading into his main event fight with Dooho Choi on Sunday at UFC Fight Night St Louis. But Stephens came out firing with everything he had against the "Korean Superboy," throwing heavy hooks and uppercuts through the first round and a half.

Choi stunned Stephens a bit to start the second round with a vicious front kick, but Stephens quickly recovered and put the pressure right back on Choi. After a scramble and flurry of punches from both, Stephens landed this brutal hook that dropped Choi and was the beginning of the end of the fight.

After that, Stephens landed vicious elbows from the ground and an absolute haymaker where he threw his body into Choi's guard and landed on his chin before the referee stopped the action.

Stephens (27-14) is now 3-2 in his last five fights and scored his first stoppage victory since 2015. After scoring the victory, Stephens -- ranked No. 9 in the featherweight division -- called for a fight against a man many considered next in line for a title shot at 145 pounds in Brian Ortega.