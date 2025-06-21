What was expected to be a slugfest between elite light heavyweights on Saturday turned into a tentative, technical affair that played directly into the hands of Khalil Rountree Jr.

In the main event of UFC's inaugural trip to Azerbaijan, Rountree (14-6, 1 NC) showcased everything he learned from a gutsy title loss to Alex Pereira last October by patiently accruing a trio of knockdowns against former champion Jamahal Hill (12-4, 1 NC) in a commanding victory via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45 twice) inside Baku Crystal Hall. CBS Sports also scored the UFC Fight Night headliner 49-46 for Rountree.

"I didn't come in here underestimating Jamahal. I had full belief in myself and my abilities but I didn't underestimate him," Rountree said. "The plan was to be smart. I had made some mistakes in the Alex fight. In this one, I was able to make different decisions. I don't have to go, go, go, go. If I'm winning the round, I can secure that and be a smart, professional, championship-level fighter and that's how champions think, in my opinion."

Rountree, 35, was economic throughout in terms of his output as he never stayed within punching range long enough to allow Hill, who won a vacant 205-pound title from Glover Teixeira in 2023 before vacating due to injury. At the same time, Rountree routinely targeted the lead right leg of Hill in this battle between southpaws with calf strikes that compromised Hill's movement by the end of Round 2 and forced him to largely operate from the orthodox stance.

With Hill no longer able to use his legs to set up his punches, his output dipped and Rountree took full advantage in Round 3 by scoring a pair of flash knockdowns thanks to combination punching and clean counters with his right hand. In Round 4, Rountree began to experiment with a lead, looping left hand that stunned Hill and opened up room for a body punch that dropped him again.

The third knockdown from Hill allowed him to surpass Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua for the most (15) in UFC light heavyweight history.

Rountree never pressed, even as a chorus of boos began to belt out at the end of Round 4 due to the lack of sustained action. Hill, meanwhile, failed to live up to his corner's request before the final round to go for broke and lacked the urgency necessary in Round 5 to score a dramatic comeback as he was resigned to single punches that were often instantly countered.

Rountree, who renewed his focus following a streak in 2021 that saw him lose three of four fights, improved to 6-1 over his last seven fights after recording the biggest victory of his pro career. The victory should help firmly secure his position within title contention as the division waits for new champion Magomed Ankalaev to defend against Pereira in a rematch expected for later this year.

"Everybody knows, and I say it over and over again, I want to be a champion," Rountree said. "I know that there are things that need to be done. But, for me, if I had to fight Magomed Ankalaev next, I would do it. If I had to fight somebody in between that, I will do it. But whatever gets me closer to fighting for that belt again."

The loss for Hill was his third straight following a pair of knockout losses to Pereira, for the title in 2024, and Jiri Prochazka.