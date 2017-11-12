UFC Fight Night results: Matt Brown scores vicious knockout of Diego Sanchez
Brown may have just left the Octagon for the final time and one of the most impressive wins of his career
If veteran welterweight Matt Brown decides to follow through on his tease that Saturday's victory at UFC Fight Night in Norfolk, Virginia, could be the last of his career, what a way to go out.
Brown (21-16) landed a ferocious elbow, throwing it like an overhand punch, to flatten Diego Sanchez in a violent first-round finish in the co-main event at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.
Despite saying he would retire if he lost, the 36-year-old Brown was noncommittal after the fight, which snapped a three-fight losing skid.
"We will see what happens," Brown said. "I will talk about it with my friends, family over the holidays. As for now, I had to keep my focus on Diego. If you don't put 100 percent sole focus into him, he is going to whip your ass."
Sanchez (27-11) returned to welterweight for the first time since 2012 and visually appeared to be a full weight class smaller than Brown. But the last remaining active fighter from the UFC's original season of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2005 was his typical aggressive and dangerous self.
"No. 1 guys, everybody, thank Diego Sanchez -- the truest warrior in the sport," Brown said. "I can't say enough good things about Diego."
Sanchez, 35, crouched forward and connected with a lunging overhand right to start the fight. But Brown did well to stuff every one of Sanchez's takedown attempts. Still, Sanchez placed Brown on the ropes midway through the opening round with a hard left kick to the liver, which caused Brown to take a deep breath.
"I've had internal problems for a long time," Brown said. "I don't want to make excuses or nothing. It just is what it is but, man, with Diego you have to fight him. I wish we could've put on a longer fight for everyone."
Brown did well to shake off the pain from the body kick and answer with a knee to the midsection of his own. But the fight turned for good moments later when a Sanchez kick attempt was caught by Brown, who backed him up to the cage before landing the finishing blow.
Sanchez fell face forward onto the canvas before the fight was waved off at 3:44 of Round 1. The loss was his second straight and fourth since 2015.
The move in weight marked the eighth time Sanchez has switched division in his career, the most in history. He also joins Kenny Florian as the only fighters in UFC history to have competed in four different weight classes.
