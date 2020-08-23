Shana Dobson entered the cage at UFC Fight Night as anywhere from a +800 to +900 underdog as she faced off Mariya Agapova. She left the Octagon having stamped her name in the history books by scoring one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport.

Dobson was 3-4 in her career entering the cage and had lost three consecutive fights. Compared to Agapova's run of three straight stoppage victories, it wasn't hard to see why Dobson stood as such a massive underdog. But after Agapova ran out of gas, Dobson took over, unloading with huge strikes on the ground to force the improbable TKO.

Dobson's win was the biggest upset in the UFC since Holly Holm's stunning knockout to end the dominant run of Ronda Rousey in November 2015, a fight where Holm was a +870 underdog. Also of note in the historic upsets discussion is Matt Serra's April 2007 upset of Georges St-Pierre.

Dobson wasn't the only fighter on the card to score a shocking upset on the night. Trevin Jones picked up a win earlier in the evening as a +500 underdog from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.