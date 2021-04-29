Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes takes on surging contender Jiri Prochazka on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka in Las Vegas. The clash of ranked sluggers tops the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card slated for 10 p.m. ET. The third-ranked Reyes is just 15 months removed from a title shot in which he lost a razor-thin decision to former champion Jon Jones, who has since moved up to heavyweight. His quest for another title shot starts by beating Prochazka, who has just one UFC fight to his credit but has long been hailed as a top-flight contender.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka preview

Reyes (12-2) memorably took Jon Jones to the wire last February in a five-round battle that saw Jones narrowly earn the nod on the scorecards. However, many observers believed Reyes won the first three rounds and should have been crowned the new champion.

Jones has since vacated the title for his move to heavyweight, though he has yet to sign a fight in his new division. Reyes fought Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title in September and lost by second-round stoppage. A third consecutive defeat would likely send the 31-year-old Californian plummeting in the UFC rankings and out of the title picture for the foreseeable future.

Even so, Reyes will be right back in the title picture should he get his hand raised. This won't be an easy task against the versatile and explosive Prochazka (27-3-1), who enters the Octagon on an 11-fight win streak.

The 28-year-old Czech Republic native is in the rare position of competing in a UFC main event in just his second fight with the promotion, not to mention carrying a top-five ranking with just one fight under his belt.

However, few MMA observers question his credentials. His dominant run through the Rizin promotion included a stoppage win over current Bellator heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and another against former UFC contender C.B. Dollaway. His lone UFC appearance resulted in a second-round stoppage of former title contender Volkan Oezdemir last July. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka predictions

We'll give away one of Parker's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is backing Sean Strickland (-250) to get the best of Krzysztof Jotko (+210) in a battle of middleweight contenders.

Strickland (22-3) has won three straight and cracked the UFC rankings at No. 15 following a two-week stretch in which he won two fights last year. The 30-year-old North Carolina native won a decision over veteran Jack Marshman in October and, two weeks later, knocked out highly regarded prospect Brendan Allen in the second round.

Jotko (22-4) is an eight-year UFC veteran who once had a five-fight winning streak in the promotion. He then lost three straight against upper-tier competition but has since rebounded with three consecutive victories.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Reyes picks

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka odds

Jiri Prochaszka (-145) vs. Dominick Reyes (+125)

Giga Chikadze (-190) vs. Cub Swanson (+170)

Ion Cutelaba (-130) vs. Dustin Jacoby (+110)

Sean Strickland (-250) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (+210)

Merab Dvalishvili (-220) vs. Cody Stamann (+190)

Poliana Botelho (-210) vs. Luana Carolina (+180)

Luana Pinheiro (-175) vs. Randa Markos (+155)

Gabriel Benitez (-200) vs. Jonathan Pearce (+175)

Kai Kamaka (-160) vs. TJ Brown (+140)

Loma Lookboonmee (-360) vs. Sam Hughes (+300)

Andreas Michailidis (-245) vs. KB Bhullar (+205)

Luke Sanders (-150) vs. Felipe Colares (+130)