Dominick Reyes concedes a slight lapse in mental preparation likely cost him his last fight, and the third-ranked light heavyweight has vowed to never repeat the mistake. The former title contender starts this quest Saturday against No. 5-ranked Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka in Las Vegas. Their important showdown tops the UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka fight card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, and the main card is set for 10 p.m. ET. Last February, Reyes nearly unseated iconic former champion Jon Jones but came out on the short end of a razor-thin decision. He was then stopped by Jan Blachowicz in a fight for the vacant title, and Reyes told the media this week that his focus for the latter was affected by the disappointment of the loss to Jones. Reyes says he will have no such issue against Prochazka, who many observers believe has potential to be a champion.

Prochazka is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100), while Reyes is priced at +125 in the latest Reyes vs. Prochazka odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, rising prospect Giga Chikadze is the -190 favorite in the latest UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka odds as he faces the resilient Cub Swanson (+170) in a matchup of ranked featherweights.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka preview

Reyes (12-2) memorably took Jon Jones to the wire last February in a five-round battle that saw Jones narrowly earn the nod on the scorecards. However, many observers believed Reyes won the first three rounds and should have been crowned the new champion.

Jones has since vacated the title for his move to heavyweight, though he has yet to sign a fight in his new division. Reyes fought Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title in September and lost by second-round stoppage. A third consecutive defeat would likely send the 31-year-old Californian plummeting in the UFC rankings and out of the title picture for the foreseeable future.

Even so, Reyes will be right back in the title picture should he get his hand raised. This won't be an easy task against the versatile and explosive Prochazka (27-3-1), who enters the Octagon on an 11-fight win streak.

The 28-year-old Czech Republic native is in the rare position of competing in a UFC main event in just his second fight with the promotion, not to mention carrying a top-five ranking with just one fight under his belt.

However, few MMA observers question his credentials. His dominant run through the Rizin promotion included a stoppage win over current Bellator heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and another against former UFC contender C.B. Dollaway. His lone UFC appearance resulted in a second-round stoppage of former title contender Volkan Oezdemir last July. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka predictions

We'll give away one of Parker's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is backing Dustin Jacoby (+110) to get his hand raised against Ion Cutelaba (-130) in a clash of light heavyweight prospects on the main card.

The winner has a chance to crack the rankings in the loaded division, and Parker says he believes the matchup could emerge as a Fight of the Night candidate.

Cutelaba (15-6-1) is known as a fierce striker and fearless brawler who comes after his opponent immediately upon hearing the opening bell. The 27-year-old Moldovan fighter had won three of four before dropping back-to-back bouts against rival Magomed Ankalaev. All but one of his 15 professional MMA victories have come by stoppage.

Jacoby (14-5) is similarly regarded as a dangerous striker, but tends to exhibit more poise and patience than Cutelaba. He has won four straight and is coming in on relatively short preparation time following a decision win over Maxim Grishin in February.

"If Jacoby, who is the more technical and accurate striker, can keep his distance and not engage in a brawl, he should be able to weather the storm early and pick his opponent apart," Parker told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka odds

Jiri Prochaszka (-145) vs. Dominick Reyes (+125)

Giga Chikadze (-190) vs. Cub Swanson (+170)

Ion Cutelaba (-130) vs. Dustin Jacoby (+110)

Sean Strickland (-250) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (+210)

Merab Dvalishvili (-220) vs. Cody Stamann (+190)

Poliana Botelho (-210) vs. Luana Carolina (+180)

Luana Pinheiro (-175) vs. Randa Markos (+155)

Gabriel Benitez (-200) vs. Jonathan Pearce (+175)

Kai Kamaka (-160) vs. TJ Brown (+140)

Loma Lookboonmee (-360) vs. Sam Hughes (+300)

Andreas Michailidis (-245) vs. KB Bhullar (+205)

Luke Sanders (-150) vs. Felipe Colares (+130)