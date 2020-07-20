The final of four UFC events from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi takes place Saturday with UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till. A massive middleweight fight headlines as former champion Robert Whittaker returns for the first time since losing the title as he squares off with the always-dangerous Darren Till.
Whittaker's loss to Israel Adesanya snapped a nine-fight winning streak for "Bobby Knuckles." Till, meanwhile, rebounded from a two-fight losing skid in his most recent outing, picking up a big split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in his UFC middleweight debut.
In the co-main event, Mauricio Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will fight for a third time in their storied careers. Rua won their first meeting at PRIDE Critical Countdown 2005, scoring a decision win in a great fight. In August 2015, they rematched in the UFC Octagon, with Rua picking up another win and the fight again delivering on excitement en route to claiming Fight of the Night honors.
The final Fight Island card is loaded with exciting fights. Read on for the full card along with odds from William Hill Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till fight card, odds
- Robert Whittaker -115 vs. Darren Till -105, middleweights
- Mauricio Rua -195 vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira +165, light heavyweights
- Alexander Gustafsson -340 vs. Fabricio Werdum +270, heavyweights
- Marina Rodriguez -165 vs. Carla Esparza +140, women's strawweights
- Gadzhimurad Antigulov -115 vs. Paul Craig -105, light heavyweights
- Alex Oliveira -170 vs. Peter Sobotta +145, welterweights
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee, welterweights
- Francisco Trinaldo -170 vs. Jai Herbert +145, lightweights
- Nicolas Dalby -270 vs. Jesse Ronson +220, welterweights
- Movsar Evloev -195 vs. Mike Grundy +165, featherweights
- Tanner Boser -240 vs. Raphael Pessoa +200, heavyweights
- Pannie Kianzad -140 vs. Bethe Correia +120, women's bantamweights
- Ramazan Emeev -400 vs. Niklas Stolze +310, welterweight
- Nathaniel Wood -420 vs. John Castaneda +330, bantamweights
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till info
- Date: July 25
- Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN