Watch Now: UFC Fight Night Recap: Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa To Headline UFC 253 ( 1:27 )

The final of four UFC events from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi takes place Saturday with UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till. A massive middleweight fight headlines as former champion Robert Whittaker returns for the first time since losing the title as he squares off with the always-dangerous Darren Till.

Whittaker's loss to Israel Adesanya snapped a nine-fight winning streak for "Bobby Knuckles." Till, meanwhile, rebounded from a two-fight losing skid in his most recent outing, picking up a big split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in his UFC middleweight debut.

In the co-main event, Mauricio Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will fight for a third time in their storied careers. Rua won their first meeting at PRIDE Critical Countdown 2005, scoring a decision win in a great fight. In August 2015, they rematched in the UFC Octagon, with Rua picking up another win and the fight again delivering on excitement en route to claiming Fight of the Night honors.

The final Fight Island card is loaded with exciting fights. Read on for the full card along with odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till fight card, odds

Robert Whittaker -115 vs. Darren Till -105, middleweights

Mauricio Rua -195 vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira +165, light heavyweights

Alexander Gustafsson -340 vs. Fabricio Werdum +270, heavyweights

Marina Rodriguez -165 vs. Carla Esparza +140, women's strawweights



Gadzhimurad Antigulov -115 vs. Paul Craig -105, light heavyweights



Alex Oliveira -170 vs. Peter Sobotta +145, welterweights

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee, welterweights



Francisco Trinaldo -170 vs. Jai Herbert +145, lightweights



Nicolas Dalby -270 vs. Jesse Ronson +220, welterweights

Movsar Evloev -195 vs. Mike Grundy +165, featherweights



Tanner Boser -240 vs. Raphael Pessoa +200, heavyweights



Pannie Kianzad -140 vs. Bethe Correia +120, women's bantamweights



Ramazan Emeev -400 vs. Niklas Stolze +310, welterweight



Nathaniel Wood -420 vs. John Castaneda +330, bantamweights



UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till info