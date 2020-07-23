The final of four UFC events from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi takes place Saturday with UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till. A massive middleweight fight headlines as former champion Robert Whittaker returns for the first time since losing the title as he squares off with the always-dangerous Darren Till.

Whittaker's loss to Israel Adesanya snapped a nine-fight winning streak for "Bobby Knuckles." Till, meanwhile, rebounded from a two-fight losing skid in his most recent outing, picking up a big split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in his UFC middleweight debut.

In the co-main event, Mauricio Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will fight for a third time in their storied careers. Rua won their first meeting at PRIDE Critical Countdown 2005, scoring a decision win in a great fight. In August 2015, they rematched in the UFC Octagon, with Rua picking up another win and the fight again delivering on excitement en route to claiming Fight of the Night honors.

This card also marks the return of Alexander Gustafsson when he takes on Fabricio Werdum. Gustafsson announced his retirement from MMA after losing to Anthony Smith in June 2019 but is ready to make his return when he debuts at heavyweight. The Swede is 3-6 since 2013. Werdum, meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss in his return from a two-year hiatus.

The final Fight Island card is loaded with exciting fights. Read on for the full card along with odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till fight card, odds

Robert Whittaker -125 vs. Darren Till +105, middleweights

Mauricio Rua -190 vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira +160, light heavyweights

Alexander Gustafsson -360 vs. Fabricio Werdum +280, heavyweights

Marina Rodriguez -170 vs. Carla Esparza +145, women's strawweights



Paul Craig -130 vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov +110, light heavyweights



Alex Oliveira -175 vs. Peter Sobotta +150, welterweights

Khamzat Chimaev -1200 vs. Rhys McKee +750, welterweights



Francisco Trinaldo -150 vs. Jai Herbert +125, lightweights



Nicolas Dalby -270 vs. Jesse Ronson +220, welterweights

Tom Aspinall -220 vs. Jake Collier +180, heavyweights

Movsar Evloev -195 vs. Mike Grundy +165, featherweights



Tanner Boser -270 vs. Raphael Pessoa +220, heavyweights



Pannie Kianzad -150 vs. Bethe Correia +125, women's bantamweights



Ramazan Emeev -400 vs. Niklas Stolze +310, welterweight



Nathaniel Wood -500 vs. John Castaneda +380, bantamweights



UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till info

Date: July 25

July 25 Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN

