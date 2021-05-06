Ranked strawweight contenders will collide on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson as sixth-ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on No. 9-ranked Michelle Waterson in Las Vegas. The clash tops the UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson fight card from the Apex facility, with the main UFC card scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Rodriguez will be fighting for the second time in 2021, as she is coming off a second-round stoppage of fellow contender Amanda Ribas in January. Waterson stopped a two-fight losing streak with a decision over veteran Angela Hill last September.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson preview

Parker knows the main event will provide clarity in a division that is bound to see plenty of movement. Rose Namajunas recently recaptured the crown with her stunning first-round knockout of Zhang Weili two weeks ago at UFC 261.

UFC president Dana White has indicated that a rematch between Namajunas and Weili is likely the division's next title fight, but in the meantime, there are a handful of contenders vying for position in the top 10.

Rodriguez and Waterson are among them, though the favored Brazilian would appear to have an edge in leverage. This is largely because of her upset of Ribas, who had widely been considered the division's fastest-rising prospect. Ribas had won all four of UFC appearances handily, but faced with an upgrade in competition, was outclassed by Rodriguez.

The outcome caused a flip-flop in the UFC rankings, as Ribas dropped to No. 11, while Rodriguez (13-1-2) climbed to the doorstep of the top five. She will likely join that elite company should she get past Waterson, who has designs of her own for joining the title mix.

A five-year UFC veteran, Waterson (18-8) has been a perennial contender but has yet to notch a signature victory. She has struggled against upper-tier competition, with losses coming against Namajunas and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who is now ranked second. Before edging past Hill, she was on the wrong side of a split decision against fourth-ranked Carla Esparza. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson predictions

We'll give away one of Parker's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is backing Ben Rothwell (-110) to get the upper hand against Philipe Lins (-110) in a heavyweight battle.

Lins (14-5) was seen as a potential contender following his run through the Professional Fighters League heavyweight tournament that saw him become the promotion's champion. However, the 35-year-old Brazilian has dropped his first two UFC fights and is looking to rebound from a first-round stoppage loss against prospect Tanner Boser.

Rothwell (38-13), 39, is a former contender who has seen his career beset by injuries and a two-year suspension because of a positive test for banned substances. He dropped a decision to fellow veteran Marcin Tybura in October to snap a two-fight winning streak.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson odds

Marina Rodriguez (-200) vs. Michelle Waterson (+175)

Donald Cerrone (-125) vs. Alex Morono (+105)

Gregor Gillespie (-180) vs. Diego Ferreira (+160)

Amanda Ribas (-165) vs. Angela Hill (+145)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (-185) vs. Maurice Greene (+165)

Geoff Neal (-185) vs. Neil Magny (+165)

Ben Rothwell (-110) vs. Philipe Lins (-110)

Kyle Daukas (-135) vs. Phil Hawes (+115)

Ryan Benoit (-145) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (+125)

Tafon Nchuwki (-140) vs. Jun Yong Park (+120)

Carlston Harris (-140) vs. Christian Aguilera (+120)