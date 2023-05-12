Rising heavyweight prospect Jailton Almeida will make his headlining debut on Saturday against veteran contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida. The five-round battle of ranked heavyweights will anchor the main UFC fight card (3 p.m. ET) from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The No. 12-ranked Almeida has won all four of his UFC fights by stoppage inside of two rounds, but faces a major elevation in competition Saturday. The No. 9-ranked Rozenstruik is a power puncher who has faced most of the division's biggest names and could put himself back in title-shot contention by turning back the coveted prospect.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida preview

In a heavyweight division that has seen numerous prospects emerge in recent years, Almeida (18-20 stands out because of his unusual arsenal. He is a rare heavyweight who excels at and prefers the ground game. The 31-year-old Brazilian has seen 11 of his career victories come by submission along with seven knockouts. He cites countryman Anderson Silva, the fleet-footed grappler who controlled the middleweight division for nearly a decade, as his MMA hero and role model.

Among heavyweights of recent note, Frank Mir and Alistair Overeem stand out as heavyweights with world-class ground games and high submission rates. Both challenged for the UFC title but never won the belt.

Almeida earned a roster spot by appearing on the recruiting program "Dana White's Contender Series" and winning his matchup in September 2021. He went on to win three fights in the next 12 months, with one knockout and two submissions. He's now 4-0 in the UFC with back-to-back performance bonuses but has yet to face a top-15 ranked opponent.

He'll be tested Saturday by Rozenstruik (13-4), who has seen his stock and ranking drop because of losses in three of his past five fights, but remains an intriguing talent.

The 35-year-old Surinamese fighter made his UFC debut in February 2019 and won his first four fights with the promotion by knockout. But faced with a step-up in competition, he was knocked out by former champion Francis Ngannou in 20 seconds in his next fight.

Rozenstruik is one-dimensional offensively, but it's with a style fans enjoy because 12 of his 13 professional MMA victories are by knockout, with one decision. However, he also has struggled against opponents who have varied skill sets, including Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov, who both defeated him convincingly.

Even so, just when it appeared he might be on the brink of dropping from the top 15 of the UFC rankings, Rozenstruik delivered a knockout of prospect Chris Daukaus in 23 seconds last December.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's top UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Matt Brown (+175) to get his hand raised against Court McGee (-210) in a battle of welterweight veterans.

Brown (23-19) is a 15-year UFC veteran who once fought in a title-eliminator against former champion Robbie Lawler. He has received consecutive performance bonuses, but is coming off a split-decision loss to fellow brawler Bryan Barberena in March.

McGee (21-11) is a 13-year UFC veteran who has a win over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on his resume. But McGee has never won more than two consecutive UFC fights and is coming off a loss to prospect Jeremiah Wells last June.

"Brown is the more dangerous fighter and he is not afraid of a firefight. I'll predict that the judges award damage over control and Brown wins a close decision," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Jailton Almeida (-550) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+400)

Anthony Smith (-110) vs. Johnny Walker (-110)

Daniel Rodriguez (+250) vs. Ian Garry (-320)

Tim Means (+180) Vs. Alex Morono (-220):

Matt Brown (+175) Vs. Court Mcgee (-210)

Karl Williams (-430) Vs. Chase Sherman (+330)

Cody Stamman (-160) Vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+135)

Carlos Ulberg (-390) Vs. Ihor Poteria (+310)

Natan Levy (-270) Vs. Pete Rodriguez (+220)

Ji-Yeon Kim (-200) Vs. Mandy Bohm (+170)

Bryan Battle (+120) Vs. Gabe Green (-140)