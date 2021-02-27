Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Cyril Gane have 16 finishes among their 18 combined professional MMA victories. Needless to say, most observers anticipate the full five rounds won't be needed when the rising heavyweight contenders collide on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstriuk vs. Gane. The main UFC fight card is set for 8 p.m. ET. The third-ranked Rozenstruik has stopped 10 opponents in 11 victories, while the seventh-rated Gane has heard the scorecards read just once in his seven professional victories.

The Frenchman also has seen half of wins come by submission, while Rozenstruik's opponents have met their fate by knockout or technical knockout. Gane is a -265 favorite (risk $265 to win $100), while Rozenstruik is a +225 underdog (risk $100 to win $225) in the latest Rozenstruik vs. Gane odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane, Magomed Ankalaev (-350) meets Nikita Krylov (+290) in a matchup of light heavyweight contenders. Before making any UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane predictions of your own, make sure you check out the MMA predictions from SportsLine analyst Kyle Marley.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane preview

Marley knows the main event will play a pivotal role in a once-dormant division that is now seeing plenty of action. Fourth-ranked Derrick Lewis just upset second-rated Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night last weekend, while champion Stipe Miocic is set for a rematch with Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 next month. In short, the winner of Saturday's main event could have a chance to fight Lewis next with a title shot on the line.

Similar to Lewis, Rozenstruik (10-1), 32, is a noted knockout artist who has stopped his opponent in all five of his UFC victories. His resume includes stoppages against former champion Andre Arlovski and former title-challenger Alistair Overeem.

The rugged Surinamese slugger suffered a 20-second knockout loss to Ngannou last May, but bounced back with an impressive second-round stoppage of Junior dos Santos, another former champion, in their August fight.

Gane (7-0) is widely considered one of the most well-rounded prospects in the heavyweight division in recent memory. His versatility is shown in his record, as three of his wins have come by knockout, three by submission, and one by decision.

The 30-year-old Frenchman defeated another well-regarded prospect, Tanner Boser, by decision in their December 2019 fight before finishing dos Santos in the second round in December of last year. You can only see Marley's coveted Gane vs. Rozenstruik picks here.

UFC Fight Night 188 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight night predictions here: He is backing Angela Hill (-290) to outlast Ashley Yoder (+245) in a matchup of women's strawweight contenders.

The ultra-popular Hill (12-9), who works as a UFC analyst when she's not in the Octagon, was one of the promotion's most active fighters last year. She ended up splitting four fights, but was just a sliver away from possibly going 4-0. This is because both of her losses came via disputed split decisions, the last of which came against Michelle Waterson in their five-round main event in September. Hill, 36, has seen two of her last three victories come by stoppage.

Yoder (8-6) is a grappling specialist who has won three of her past five fights, with her two defeats in that span also coming by close decisions. The 33-year-old Indiana native looks to build on a decision victory over Miranda Granger in November.

"Hill is the one who has improved more since, so I agree with her being a decent-size favorite," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds

Ciryl Gane (-265) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+225)

Magomed Ankalaev (-350) vs. Nikita Krylov (+290)

Mayra Bueno Silva (-140) vs. Montana de La Rosa (+120)

Jimmie Rivera (-145) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+125)

Angela Hill (-290) vs. Ashley Yoder (+245)

Alex Caceres (-220) vs. Kevin Croom (+190)

Alexander Hernandez (-185) vs. Thiago Moises (+165)

Sabina Mazo (-200) vs. Alexis Davis (+170)

William Knight (-110) vs. Alonzo Menifield (-110)

Ronnie Lawrence (-160) vs. Vince Cachero (+140)

Dustin Jacoby (-175) vs. Maxim Grishin (+155)