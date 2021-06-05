Former Bellator standout Augusto Sakai looks to potentially crack the top five in the UFC rankings Saturday when he takes on fellow contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai. The matchup of ranked contenders headlines the fight card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main card set to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Sakai caught the attention with a 5-1 run through Bellator, with the sole defeat coming against former UFC contender Cheick Kongo. The ninth-rated Sakai won his first four fights with the UFC but is looking to rebound from his first loss with the promotion. The No. 6-ranked Rozenstruik is hoping to reverse a slide that has seen him lose two of his past three bouts.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai preview

Parker knows the main event will play a part in the trajectory of a heavyweight division that is suddenly packed with viable contenders. The winner will remain the conversation for a title shot in the near future, while the loser likely will face a long road back to contention.

Rozenstruik (11-2) emerged as a contender with stoppage victories in each of his first four UFC fights after making his debut with the promotion in February 2019. The kickboxing specialist memorably knocked out former title contender Alistair Overeem with four seconds left of their five-round main event in December 2019. He was trailing on all scorecards at the time.

But the 33-year-old Surinamese fighter faltered when presented with a step-up in competition. He was finished in 20 seconds by current champion Francis Ngannou in their May 2020 fight. He picked up a win over former champion Junior dos Santos before dropping a lopsided decision to rising contender Cyril Game in their February matchup.

Sakai (15-2-1) made a strong impression by showing a varied skill set while winning his first four UFC fights. But two of those came by split decision and, when faced with a higher-caliber opponent, he was stopped by Overeem in September of last year. The 30-year-old Brazilian has 11 stoppages among his 15 professional MMA victories. You can only see Parker's coveted Rozenstruik vs. Sakai picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai predictions

We'll reveal one of Parker's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Mason Jones (-300) to get his hand raised against Alan Patrick (+250) in a matchup of lightweights on the preliminary card.

Patrick (15-3) is an eight-year UFC veteran who once was considered a rising prospect on the merit of five wins in his first six UFC appearances. However, various injuries and the misfortune of several proposed fights delayed or canceled for various reasons halted his career trajectory.

The 37-year-old Brazilian returned to action last September following a two-year hiatus and dropped a decision to fellow veteran Bobby Green for his second consecutive defeat.

Jones (10-1) emerged as a rising prospect in the respected Cage Warriors promotion, where he started his career with a 10-0 mark and five stoppages. But the 26-year-old Welsh fighter dropped his UFC debut by decision against Mike Davis in January.

"Jones, although less experienced in the UFC, is better everywhere and can dictate wherever the fight goes," Parker told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai picks

