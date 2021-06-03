Heavyweight bruisers top the card Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai when No. 6-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik meets No. 9-ranked Augusto Sakai at the apex facility in Las Vegas. The clash of ranked heavyweights closes the curtain on the MMA showcase, with the main UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai fight card scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The hard-punching Rozenstruik is looking to return to title contention after dropping two of his past three fights. He will face another litmus test in the well-rounded Sakai, who is also seeking to get back on track following his first loss in four UFC appearances.

Rozenstruik is offered as a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Sakai is priced at +110 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Heavyweights also carry the co-main event as Marcin Tybura (-165) takes on Walt Harris (+145).

A former fighter who's been in the industry for 15 years, Parker has managed some of the world's best, including former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman, Costas Philippou and Gian Villante.

Parker is coming off a mind-boggling 2020 season. On the Anik & Florian Podcast, Parker went an astounding 58-14, returning $9,465 to $100 bettors who followed him. He hit 11 of his 17 underdog picks and 19 of 30 main events. Overall, Parker nailed an astonishing 81 percent of his plays.

Two weeks ago, the MMA analyst encouraged SportsLine members to back Rob Font (-115) against former champion Cody Garbrandt (-105) in the bantamweight main event. Font dominated the action to win a lopsided unanimous decision.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai preview

Parker knows the main event will play a part in the trajectory of a heavyweight division that is suddenly packed with viable contenders. The winner will remain the conversation for a title shot in the near future, while the loser likely will face a long road back to contention.

Rozenstruik (11-2) emerged as a contender with stoppage victories in each of his first four UFC fights after making his debut with the promotion in February 2019. The kickboxing specialist memorably knocked out former title contender Alistair Overeem with four seconds left of their five-round main event in December 2019. He was trailing on all scorecards at the time.

But the 33-year-old Surinamese fighter faltered when presented with a step-up in competition. He was finished in 20 seconds by current champion Francis Ngannou in their May 2020 fight. He picked up a win over former champion Junior dos Santos before dropping a lopsided decision to rising contender Cyril Game in their February matchup.

Sakai (15-2-1) made a strong impression by showing a varied skill set while winning his first four UFC fights. But two of those came by split decision and, when faced with a higher-caliber opponent, he was stopped by Overeem in September of last year. The 30-year-old Brazilian has 11 stoppages among his 15 professional MMA victories.

Top UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai predictions

We'll share one of Parker's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is backing Tanner Boser (-190) to get his hand raised against Ilir Latifi (+170) in a battle of heavyweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Boser (19-7-1) has displayed a well-rounded skill set since joining the UFC, but has yet to get consistent traction as he has split his last four fights. He is coming off a decision loss against veteran Andre Arlovski in November of last year.

Latifi (14-8-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran and former contender who recently moved up to heavyweight following a long stint at light heavyweight. He lost a tight decision to No. 2-ranked Derrick Lewis in February 2020.

"As long as he can avoid the wrestling of Latifi, Boser should get it done," Parker told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai odds, fight card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-130) vs. Augusto Sakai (+110)

Walt Harris vs Marcin Tybura (-165) vs. Walt Harris (+145)

Roman Dolizde (-140) vs. Laureano Staropoli (+120)

Miguel Baeza (-120) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (+105)

Dusko Todorovic (-160) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (+140)

Montana De La Rosa (-270) vs. Ariane Lipski (+230)

Manon Fiorot (-165) vs. Maryna Moroz (+145)

Sean Woodson (-185) vs. Youssef Zalal (+165)

Mason Jones (-300) vs. Alan Patrick (+250)

Jordan Leavitt (-190) vs Claudio Puelles (+170