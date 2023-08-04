Two of the fiercest strikers in the bantamweight division will meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font as Cory Sandhagen faces Rob Font. Their five-round showdown headlines the main UFC fight card starting at 9 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The winner could be in line for the next title shot in the top-heavy division. Champion Aljamain Sterling will defend the belt against No. 2-ranked contender Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 later this month, and the winner of Saturday's main event could face the winner of the UFC 292 title fight. The No. 4-ranked Sandhagen is coming off a split-decision victory over Marlon Vera in March, while the No. 7-ranked Font notched an upset over rising prospect Adrian Yanez in April.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font preview

Sandhagen (16-4) has long been hailed as a future champion by countless MMA observers, following a 5-0 start to his UFC career that included three finishes. Sandhagen soared up the rankings but has struggled against elite competition, losing his first three fights against top-five ranked opponents.

The 31-year-old Colorado native finally broke that streak with the decision win over Vera, against whom he had a major height and reach advantage. Sandhagen uses a kickboxing base to unleash a high volume of strikes that put his opponents in a defensive posture and limits their ability to counter.

What's more, his length and high guard make it difficult for his opponents to close the distance and land damage. Sandhagen appears to have another favorable matchup against Font, although Font has proven he's too dangerous to be overlooked.

Font (20-6) has spent most of his nine-year UFC career in the top-15 rankings, reaching No. 3 at one point behind a four-fight winning streak before suffering back-to-back losses. He is known as a high-level boxer and nonstop brawler who uses pace and durability to wear down opponents.

The 36-year-old Font was a sizable underdog to the rising prospect Yanez, but took control from the opening bell and notched a knockout at the 2:57 mark. The Boston native will likely return to the top-five rankings and title-shot consideration with another upset Saturday. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is siding with Damon Jackson (+145) to get the better of Billy Quarantillo (-175) in a featherweight matchup.

Quarantillo (17-5) is an explosive brawler and former King of the Cage lightweight champion who has split his last four fights. The Buffalo native is coming off a knockout loss to veteran Edson Barboza in April.

Jackson (22-5-1) is a grappling specialist who has 15 submissions to his credit. The Oklahoma native saw a four-fight winning streak halted by a knockout loss to Dan Ige in January.

"Jackson is a skilled veteran grappler who is known for his lethal choke holds. He can hold his own in the stand-up, often doing damage with his elbows and in clinch striking against the fence. I see this as a close fight, and Quarantillo's recklessness makes me pick against him," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Cory Sandhagen (-315) vs. Rob Font (+230)

Jessica Andrade (+300) vs. Tatiana Suarez (-425)

Dustin Jacoby (+130) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-155)

Diego Lopes (-160) vs. Gavin Tucker (+135)

Tanner Boser (-160) vs. Aleksa Camur (+135)

Ignacio Bahamondes (-205) vs. Ludovit Klein (+170)

Billy Quarantillo (-175) vs. Damon Jackson (+145)

Kyler Phillips (-185) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+155)

Jeremiah Wells (-130) vs. Carlston Harris (+110)

Cody Durden (+165) Vs. Jake Hadley (-195)