A battle of explosive bantamweights with a potential title shot at stake will headline the UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font card on Saturday when former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen meets durable veteran contender Rob Font. Their five-round showcase will anchor the main UFC fight card starting at 9 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The No. 4-ranked Sandhagen has two consecutive victories against top-10 competition, and a third would likely make him the frontrunner for the next title shot in the top-loaded division. However, the No. 7-ranked Font is looking to build on one of the biggest wins of his career, and an upset Saturday could catapult him into the title-shot conversation.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font preview

Sandhagen (16-4) has long been hailed as a future champion by countless MMA observers, following a 5-0 start to his UFC career that included three finishes. Sandhagen soared up the rankings but has struggled against elite competition, losing his first three fights against top-five ranked opponents.

The 31-year-old Colorado native finally broke that streak with the decision win over Vera, against whom he had a major height and reach advantage. Sandhagen uses a kickboxing base to unleash a high volume of strikes that put his opponents in a defensive posture and limits their ability to counter.

What's more, his length and high guard make it difficult for his opponents to close the distance and land damage. Sandhagen appears to have another favorable matchup against Font, although Font has proven he's too dangerous to be overlooked.

Font (20-6) has spent most of his nine-year UFC career in the top-15 rankings, reaching No. 3 at one point behind a four-fight winning streak before suffering back-to-back losses. He is known as a high-level boxer and nonstop brawler who uses pace and durability to wear down opponents.

The 36-year-old Font was a sizable underdog to the rising prospect Yanez, but took control from the opening bell and notched a knockout at the 2:57 mark. The Boston native will likely return to the top-five rankings and title-shot consideration with another upset Saturday. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is siding with Ignacio Bahamondes (-205) to get past Ludovit Klein (+170) in a matchup of lightweight prospects.

Bahamondes (14-4) is a power puncher and explosive athlete who has nine knockouts among his 14 professional MMA victories. Following a loss in his UFC debut, the 35-year-old Chilean fighter has reeled off three consecutive victories, with two coming by stoppage.

Klein (19-4-1) is known for his versatility and volatile style that leads to action-packed fights. The 28-year-old Slovakian fighter has eight knockouts and eight submissions to his credit, but also has been stopped in three of his four career losses. Klein is coming off a majority draw against Jai Herbert in March.

"Bahamondes utilizes his length well, throwing kicks to the body and low kicks to the calf. He has also shown off some crafty grappling skills and can use his size advantage there as well," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Cory Sandhagen (-315) vs. Rob Font (+230)

Jessica Andrade (+300) vs. Tatiana Suarez (-425)

Dustin Jacoby (+130) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-155)

Diego Lopes (-160) vs. Gavin Tucker (+135)

Tanner Boser (-160) vs. Aleksa Camur (+135)

Ignacio Bahamondes (-205) vs. Ludovit Klein (+170)

Billy Quarantillo (-175) vs. Damon Jackson (+145)

Kyler Phillips (-185) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+155)

Jeremiah Wells (-130) vs. Carlston Harris (+110)

Cody Durden (+165) Vs. Jake Hadley (-195)