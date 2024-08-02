Undefeated bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov makes his headlining debut Saturday against former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov. The five-round bout between ranked bantamweight contenders, which carries title-shot implications, will anchor the main UFC fight card starting at 3 p.m. ET from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov has won all five of his UFC appearances but has yet to face a ranked opponent, much less a top-three contender who has faced some of the division's biggest names. The No. 2-ranked Sandhagen has won three straight fights, and the winner of Saturday's main event will likely catapult into the title picture in the top-heavy division.

The name Nurmagomedov immediately harkens nostalgia to UFC royalty. Umar Nurmagomedov is a cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired in October 2020 with a 29-0 record after defending his title with a submission of Justin Gaethje. The former champion is now a decorated coach who briefly ran his own MMA promotion. Umar is also the older brother of Usman Nurmagomedov, who is the current lightweight champion in the Bellator promotion.

Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0) has had an impressive but limited rise in the UFC because of a variety of factors. Willing opponents have been difficult to come by, but that's only part of the problem. The 28-year-old Dagestan native has withdrawn from numerous fights because of injury, illness, family emergencies and travel complications.

To this point, his record consists of wins over low-level journeymen and limited prospects. His last appearance resulted in a decision victory over Bekzat Almakhan in March. It was Nurmagomedov's first appearance in the octagon in more than 15 months. Even so, many MMA observers believe Nurmagomedov is destined to become the bantamweight champion, and Saturday's main-event opportunity provides a major stepping stone toward that goal.

Similar plaudits were once thrust upon Sandhagen, who was fawned over by countless MMA analysts who regularly rejoiced in declaring the octagon technician a future champion. The 32-year-old Colorado native won his first five UFC fights but has faltered against truly world-class opposition. He's 0-3 against top-five competition, with losses in two title eliminators and in one fight for the interim title.

Even so, his ardent supporters still insist he will become a champion, and his relentlessly self-aggrandizing, dour hipster disposition appears to be a major draw among male millennial MMA fans. Still, at UFC 250 in June 2020, Sandhagen was submitted in 88 seconds by Aljamain Sterling, who would go on to become the champion and make three title defenses. He later lost a split decision to former champion TJ Dillashaw and lost a unanimous decision to Petr Yan for the interim title at UFC 267 in October 2021.

Sandhagen, who is known for his fight IQ and runs a popular YouTube channel breaking down MMA techniques, has since won three consecutive fights against middling veteran contenders. His last appearance resulted in a wrestling-heavy decision win over fading veteran Rob Font in August of last year. But a decisive victory Saturday would likely earn him another shot at the coveted belt.

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is going with Azamat Murzakanov (-205) to get past Alonzo Menifield (+170) in a matchup of light heavyweight sluggers on the preliminary card.

The No. 15-ranked Menifield (15-4-1) is an explosive athlete and lethal striker who cracked the rankings behind a five-fight unbeaten streak. However, the 36-year-old Los Angeles native saw his winning streak halted in the form of a 12-second knockout loss to surging prospect Carlos Ulberg in May.

Murzakanov (13-0) is a power puncher who has won his first three UFC bouts, with two knockouts along the way. The 35-year-old Russian scored a decision victory over fading journeyman Dustin Jacoby in April of last year.

"Menifield is extremely explosive and dangerous wherever the fight goes, but he is just too susceptible to damage. I see Murzakanov winning this fight inside the distance," Vithlani told SportsLine.

Cory Sandhagen (+240) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-300)

Shara Magomedov (-240) vs. Michal Oleksiejzcuk (+200)

Marlon Vera (+145) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (-170)

Tony Ferguson (+550) vs. Michael Chiesa (-750)

Lupita Godinez (+110) vs. Mackenzie Dern (-130)

Joel Alvarez (-185) vs. Elves Brenner (+160)

Azamat Murzakanov (-205) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+170)

Mohammed Yahya (+300) vs. Kaue Fernandes (-360)

Shamil Gaziev (-230) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (+190)

Guram Kutateladze (-205) vs. Jordan Vucenic (+170)

Victoria Dudakova (-175) vs. Sam Hughes (+145)

Jai Herbert (-155) vs. Rolando Bedoya (+130)

Sedriques Dumas (-215) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+180)