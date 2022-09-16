Two of the most lethal strikers in the bantamweight division meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song when No. 4-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen takes on No. 10-ranked Yadong Song. Their clash tops the main UFC Fight Night card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The winner of Saturday's main event will join title consideration in the top-loaded division. Sandhagen is a recent interim title challenger who has lost two straight, but an impressive outing should restore his status as a potential contender for the belt. Song is a rising prospect who has won three of his past four outings and has logged back-to-back knockouts inside of two rounds.

Sandhagen is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Song comes back at +170 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The co-main event features rising middleweight prospects as Gregory Rodrigues (-115) squares off against Chidi Njokuani (-105). Before finalizing any UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat analyst Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $13,000. The accomplished MMA analyst kicked off the 2022 UFC season in January by advising SportsLine members to back Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in the featherweight main event. Kattar's lopsided decision victory gave Marley's followers another easy winner. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song in sight, Marley has studied the card from top to bottom and revealed his top MMA picks. Marley's UFC Fight Night picks are only available at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song preview

The winner will gain leverage toward a title shot in a crowded division that should soon see some clarity. Champion Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his title against second-ranked contender T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 in October. A win by Sterling would likely open the window of opportunity for either Sandhagen or Song because top-ranked contender Petr Yan already has lost twice to Sterling and third-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili has said he won't fight Sterling because they are friends and training partners.

Sandhagen (14-4), 30, has long been pegged as a future UFC champion by countless MMA analysts because of his unusual size and length for the weight class and his relentless pace. However, thus far those predictions have proved inaccurate as he has stumbled against world-class competition.

Two years ago, he was submitted by Sterling at 1:28 of the first round in what was essentially a title eliminator. Last July, he lost a close five-round decision to Dillashaw before coming up on the short end of a lopsided five-round loss to Yan at UFC 267 in October.

Even so, the Colorado native remains a fan favorite because of his relentless style and he faces a similarly straight-forward opponent in Song.

Although still just 24, Song (19-6-1) is already a five-year UFC veteran whose lone blemish with the promotion came in a close decision against fellow prospect Kyler Phillips in March of last year. The Chinese fighter has since won three straight against increasingly tougher competition.

In March, Song knocked out former title challenger Marlon Moraes at 2:06 of the first round and earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his showing. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is siding with Pat Sabatini (-180) to get the nod against Damon Jackson (+160) in a featherweight battle on the preliminary card.

Sabatini (17-3) is a submission specialist and former Cage Fury FC standout who has won his first four fights under the UFC banner. The 31-year-old Pennsylvania native took a decision over T.J. Laramie in April.

Jackson (21-4-1) is similarly a ground-game specialist who joined the UFC following a strong run in the Legacy Fighting Alliance promotion. The 24-year-old Oklahoma native seeks his fourth consecutive victory.

"Jackson is a solid wrestler and grappler, and he is dangerous with submissions. This is also where Sabatini excels, and I favor him to be the one landing the takedowns and spending time in dominant positions," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Marley also has strong picks for Sandhagen vs. Song and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who "is a competent striker with big power" to emerge with a dominant victory. Those UFC Fight Night picks are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Sanhagen vs. Song? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $13,000 on MMA in the past three years, and find out.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

See full UFC Fight Night picks, predictions, best bets at SportsLine.

Cory Sandhagen (-200) vs. Yadong Song (+170)

Gregory Rodrigues (-115) vs. Chidi Njokuani (-105)

Andre Fili (-115) vs. Bill Algeo (-105)

Tanner Boser (-170) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (+150)

Anthony Hernandez (-165) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+145)

Aspen Ladd (-140) vs. Sara McMann (+120)

Joe Pyfer (-410) vs. Alen Amedovski (+330)

Nikolas Motta (-215) vs. Cameron VanCamp (+185)

Daniel Zellhuber (-260) vs. Trey Ogden (+220)

Trevin Giles (-200) vs. Louis Cosce (+175)

Pat Sabatini (-180) vs. Damon Jackson (+160)

Javid Basharat (-155) vs. Tony Gravely (+135)

Loma Lookboonmee (-230) vs. Denise Gomes (+195)

Gillian Robertson (-140) vs. Mariya Agapova (+120)