Glover Teixeira says he cheers for fellow Brazilians almost every week, but he has to make an exception on Saturday against fellow countryman Thiago Santos. The two meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira. Even so, in line with Brazilian tradition, the fighters have been nothing short of effusive in their praise of each other ahead of their important light heavyweight showdown. Their fight tops the UFC fight card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main card slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Santos vs. Teixeira preview

Santos (21-7), 36, looked explosive in his matchup with Jon Jones and landed several significant strikes in the first round. However, he also suffered a torn ACL and MCL in that opening frame and fought the remaining four rounds while clearly compromised.

Jones, who has since vacated the light heavyweight title to move to heavyweight, remained cautious of Santos' power and stayed on the outside. When the scorecards were announced, Jones saw his hand raised, but Santos became the first opponent to ever win a judge's card against him.

The Brazilian spent the next several months undergoing multiple surgeries followed by rehabilitation and recently told the media he now feels fully healthy. He faces a similarly surging veteran in the 41-year-old Teixeira, whom many MMA observers believe has never looked better.

The last time he was seen in the Octagon, Teixeira unfurled a ruthless beating on former title challenger Anthony Smith to the horror of many observers who believed the referee was far too late in calling it off. The fight was stopped early in the fifth round but arguably could have been halted at least two rounds earlier.

Teixeira (31-7), who is also Brazilian, has defeated contenders such as Nikita Krylov and Ion Cutelaba during his current winning streak. You can see Marley's coveted Santos vs. Teixeira picks here.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Darren Elkins (-230) to get his hand raised against Eduardo Garagorri (+195) in a featherweight clash.

Nicknamed "The Damage," Elkins (24-9) is a 10-year UFC veteran who has posted a 13-8 mark in 21 appearances in the promotion while facing a long line of upper-tier opponents. However, the 36-year-old Indiana native will have a sense of urgency since he is in the midst of a career-worst four-fight losing streak and his roster spot could be jeopardized with another defeat. He dropped a decision to Nate Landwehr in May.

Garagorri (13-1) earned a UFC roster spot on the strength of a 12-0 start to his MMA career in a variety of smaller promotions. The Uruguay native has split his first two UFC bouts and is hoping to rebound from his first professional defeat. He was submitted in the second round against Ricardo Ramos in November of last year.

"Elkins is a grinder and will try to win rounds with takedowns and top control," Marley told SportsLine. "He could submit Garagorri as well, and he is a good enough wrestler to dictate where this fight takes place."

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira odds (via William Hill)

Thiago Santos (-220) vs. Glover Texeira (+190)

Tanner Boser (-265) vs. Andre Arlovski (+225)

Ian Heinisch (-110) vs. Brendan Allen (-110)

Yan Xiaonan (-130) vs. Claudia Gadelha (+110)

Bevon Lewis (-115) vs. Trevin Giles (-105)

Raoni Barcelos (-345) vs. Khalid Taha (+285)

Max Griffin (-160) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (+140)

Darren Elkins (-230) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (+195)

Giga Chikadze (-450) vs. Jamey Simmons (+350):

Alexander Romanov (-300) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+250)

Anthony Birchak (-125) vs. Gustavo Lopez (+105)