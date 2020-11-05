Top-ranked light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon on Saturday when he faces third-ranked veteran Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira in Las Vegas. The important showdown tops the marquee from the promotion's Apex facility, with the main UFC fight card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Santos hasn't fought since losing a razor-thin split decision in a title bout against former champion Jon Jones in July of last year. He suffered multiple injuries in that fight, causing the hiatus between bouts while he took time to recover.

The battle-tested Teixeira lost a title bout to Jones more than six years ago, but is looking to continue a recent resurgence that has seen him win four straight fights. Santos is a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100), while Teixeira is offered at +190 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira odds from William Hill. In the co-main feature, Tanner Boser (-265) takes on Andre Arlovski (+225) in a matchup of heavyweight contenders.

Santos vs. Teixeira preview

Santos (21-7), 36, looked explosive in his matchup with Jon Jones and landed several significant strikes in the first round. However, he also suffered a torn ACL and MCL in that opening frame and fought the remaining four rounds while clearly compromised.

Jones, who has since vacated the light heavyweight title to move to heavyweight, remained cautious of Santos' power and stayed on the outside. When the scorecards were announced, Jones saw his hand raised, but Santos became the first opponent to ever win a judge's card against him.

The Brazilian spent the next several months undergoing multiple surgeries followed by rehabilitation and recently told the media he now feels fully healthy. He faces a similarly surging veteran in the 41-year-old Teixeira, whom many MMA observers believe has never looked better.

The last time he was seen in the Octagon, Teixeira unfurled a ruthless beating on former title challenger Anthony Smith to the horror of many observers who believed the referee was far too late in calling it off. The fight was stopped early in the fifth round but arguably could have been halted at least two rounds earlier.

Teixeira (31-7), who is also Brazilian, has defeated contenders such as Nikita Krylov and Ion Cutelaba during his current winning streak. You can see Marley's coveted Santos vs. Teixeira picks here.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Raoni Barcelos (-345) to get the best of Khalid Taha (+285) in a bantamweight clash.

Barcelos (15-1) is considered a promising prospect on the strength of victories in his first three appearances under the UFC banner, as well as a victory on the scouting program "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2018.

The 33-year-old Brazilian will fight for the first time in 2020 following a 2-0 mark in 2019 that included a victory over Said Nurmagomedov last December.

Taha (13-2-1) has similarly looked impressive while winning two of his first three fights in the UFC. But the 28-year-old German hopes to wipe away a sour taste that came after his submission of Bruno Gustavo da Silva in October of last year was overturned because of a positive test for a banned substance.

"Barcelos has the skill edge wherever this fight goes, and this is just a bad matchup for Taha," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira odds (via William Hill)

Thiago Santos (-220) vs. Glover Texeira (+190)

Tanner Boser (-265) vs. Andre Arlovski (+225)

Ian Heinisch (-110) vs. Brendan Allen (-110)

Yan Xiaonan (-130) vs. Claudia Gadelha (+110)

Bevon Lewis (-115) vs. Trevin Giles (-105)

Raoni Barcelos (-345) vs. Khalid Taha (+285)

Max Griffin (-160) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (+140)

Darren Elkins (-230) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (+195)

Giga Chikadze (-450) vs. Jamey Simmons (+350):

Alexander Romanov (-300) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+250)

Gutstavo Lopez (-140) vs. Felipe Colares (+120)