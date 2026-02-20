UFC fans and bettors will be able to take in the action from UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez on Saturday, Feb. 21, exclusively on Paramount+, with Sean Strickland battling Anthony Hernandez to headline the main event. Strickland is a former UFC middleweight champion and Hernandez is former LFA middleweight champion. We'll take a look at everything fans and bettors need to know for UFC Fight Night with odds, picks, best bets and recent form for the main event and card.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez main event odds via DraftKings

Sean Strickalnd (+230) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-285)

The oddsmakers don't believe this matchup will be particularly close, as Hernandez is listed as a 9.5-point favorite. However, the total rounds is set at 4.5 (Over -175, Under +135), so there's an expectation this will be a fight that goes the distance. Strickland has lost two of his last three fights with both losses coming via decision. On the flip side, Hernandez has won eight fights in a row. Even though the most likely method of victory is Hernandez via decision (+125), only one of the fighter's last eight bouts have ended that way. Hernandez to win via submission (+275) offers more value for bettors, especially since nine of his 15 wins have come by this method and three of his last eight wins are via submission.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez main card odds via DraftKings

Geoff Neal (-218) vs. Uros Medic (+180)

Dan Ige (+170) vs. Melquizael Costa (-205)

Serghei Spivac (+120) vs. Ante Delija (-142)

Jacobe Smith (-298) vs. Josiah Harrell (+240)

Zach Reese (+130) vs. Michel Pereira (-155)

Watch UFC Fight Night: Stickland vs. Hernandez on Paramount+

It's interesting to see Neal, who has lost three of his last four fights, being a sizable favorite over Medic, who comes into UFC Fight Night with back-to-back wins. That fight is expected to end in the first round with Under 1.5 priced at -195, and that might actually favor Medic. Ten of his 12 wins have come via knockout, and Medic to win via knockout is +225. Another underdog worth looking at is Reese, who has won four of his last six fights with one no contest heading into the bout with Pereira, who has lost his last three fights.

Both Spivac and Delija could use a positive result in Saturday's fight. Spivac has lost three of his last four bouts, with two of those setbacks coming via TKO. Delija is 2-2 in his last four fights after winning five fights in a row. Each of his last four fights have been decided by either a knockout or TKO. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Delija is +110 to win via KO/TKO/DQ and Spivac is +400. The fight to end via KO/TKO/DQ regardless of the winner is -185.