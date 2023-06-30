Veteran middleweight contender Sean Strickland will attempt to turn back a rising prospect Saturday when he faces Abusupiyan Magomedov in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov. Their five-round battle will anchor the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 7-ranked Strickland is just two fights removed from a title eliminator and will likely return to the top-five rankings and join the title conversation in the top-heavy division with an impressive performance Saturday. Magomedov has just one UFC fight to his credit, but the promotion's brass is evidently impressed with him to the point where they decided to offer him a fast-track opportunity into the top-10 rankings by pairing him against a proven contender in just his second appearance for the promotion.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov preview

Strickland (26-5) has emerged as one of the more popular fighters on the UFC roster because of his brawling style, willingness to take on any opponent and his irreverent sense of humor. Saturday's fight will be his fourth main event in his last five outings.

Strickland has long maintained that although his goal is to eventually compete for the UFC title, he will take any fight offered so long as the compensation is adequate, and the matchup makes practical sense. The 32-year-old North Carolina native told the media this week he accepted the fight against Magomedov because no other ranked competitor would agree to terms, and he wanted to remain active.

He made a similar move in January when, just a month removed from a split-decision loss to No. 3-ranked Jared Cannonier, Strickland stepped in on short notice for a main event against rising prospect Nassourdine Imavov. Strickland dominated most of the way and won by unanimous decision.

Magomedov (25-4) isn't yet a household name to UFC observers, but the Russian fighter had success in numerous promotions such as the Professional Fighters League and Superior FC before the UFC came calling.

The 32-year-old made his UFC debut last September and needed just 19 seconds to dispatch fellow prospect Dustin Stoltzfus. Magomedov circled Stoltzfus and quickly landed a clean head kick that sent his opponent stumbling into the cage. Magomedov followed up with a flurry of punches and notched his debut victory in spectacular fashion.

In a division that could use an infusion of fresh talent at the top, the UFC immediately decided to test Magomedov's readiness for world-class competition and awarded him a main event and ranked opponent in his second fight, both rarities for the promotion.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

One of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks: He is siding with Blagoy Ivanov (+115) to get past Alexander Romanov (-135) in a heavyweight showdown on the preliminary card.

Romanov (16-2) is a wrestling and grappling specialist who was once one of the division's hottest prospects before suffering consecutive losses to veterans Marcin Tybura and Alexander Volkov.

Ivanov (19-5-1) is a versatile fighter who has some notable wins in the UFC but has struggled to gain consistent traction, posting a 3-4 record in seven appearances with the promotion.

"Ivanov is the more technical boxer, and he can win clinch exchanges as this fight wears on. The longer it goes, the more I favor Ivanov," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Sean Strickland (-160) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (+135)

Damir Ismagulov (-120) vs. Grant Dawson (+100)

Michael Morales (-240) vs. Max Griffin (+200)

Melissa Gatto (-220 vs. Ariane Lipski (+180)

Ismael Bonfim (-320) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (+250)

Alexander Romanov (-130) vs. Blagiy Ivanov (+110)

Brunno Ferreira (-170) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (+145)

Karol Rosa (-165) vs. Yana Santos (+140)

Joanderson Brito (-1,400) vs. Westin Wilson (+800)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (-210) vs. Kevin Lee (+175)