Two of the most accomplished strikers in the welterweight division will meet in the cage Saturday when Stephen Thompson faces Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland. Their showdown highlights the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Amway Center in Orlando. The No. 6-ranked Thompson is a 10-year UFC veteran and two-time title challenger who is looking to rejoin the title picture with a win over a rising contender. He has split his past four fights and enters Saturday on a two-fight losing streak. Holland is unranked at welterweight but was in the top 10 at middleweight before moving down a division. He will almost surely crack the top-10 welterweight rankings should he defeat Thompson.

Holland is a -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Thompson comes back at +130 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (-550) takes on Bryan Barberena (+425). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine analyst Kyle Marley.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland preview

This matchup is among the most appealing non-title fights that could be made in the welterweight division and that's because Thompson and Holland have shared strengths but varying disciplines.

Thompson goes by the nickname "Wonderboy" because he was a prodigal kickboxing and karate talent from a young age and carried those skills into his mixed martial arts debut in 2010. He's now 39 but has repeatedly said he feels like he's in his 20s and has no plans to retire anytime soon. Thompson's elusive style has allowed him to mostly avoid serious damage throughout his career, and he is known for his steadfast commitment to training and a healthy diet.

In November 2016, he fought then-champion Tyron Woodley to a draw and lost a subsequent rematch by a narrow decision, but has never relented on his goal to become a UFC champion. He could get back in the title picture by beating Holland, who is one of the best athletes in the division.

Holland is known for his straight-ahead style that involves relentless combinations with speed and surprising power. He became a rising star during the pandemic when he took several short-notice fights and compiled a 5-0 record, tying the UFC mark for most victories in one calendar year.

However, the 30-year-old Texas resident appeared undersized against the upper tier of the middleweight division, and he moved to welterweight following losses to middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson.

Holland won his first two welterweight fights by stoppage but is coming off a submission loss to feared prospect Khamzat Chimaev, who is now the No. 3-ranked welterweight.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Eryk Anders (+175) to notch an upset against Kyle Daukaus (-200) in a middleweight battle that will launch the main card.

Anders (14-7-1) is a former college football player at Alabama who transitioned to MMA and is known for his athleticism and power that has led to eight knockouts. He is looking to snap a two-fight skid following a controversial split-decision loss to Jun Yong Park in May.

Daukaus (11-3-1) is a grappling specialist who has nine submission victories to his credit. But he was stopped by Roman Dolidze in the first round of their June showdown.

"Daukaus' big edge will be his grappling, but he isn't a great wrestler and Anders' takedown defense is solid. I'd rather side with the underdog in what should be a close fight," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Kevin Holland (-150) vs. Stephen Thompson (+130)

Rafael Dos Anjos (-550) vs. Bryan Barberena (+425)

Sergei Pavlovich (-180) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+160)

Matheus Nicolau (-380) vs. Matt Schnell (+310)

Jack Hermansson (-180) vs. Roman Dolidze (+160)

Kyle Daukaus (-200) vs. Eryk Anders (+175)

Niko Price (-140) vs. Philip Rowe (+120)

Emily Ducote (-120) vs. Angela Hill (+100)

Scott Holtzman (-150) vs. Clay Guida (+130)

Marc Diakiese (-290) vs. Michael Johnson (+245)

Jonathan Pearce (-500) vs. Darren Elkins (+400)

Amanda Ribas (-120) vs. Tracy Cortez (+100)