Ranked welterweight contenders clash on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal as fifth-ranked Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson faces No. 11-rated prospect Geoff Neal. Their battle tops the bill from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card slated for 10 p.m. ET. Thompson is a perennial contender perhaps best known for his two title fights against former champion Tyron Woodley, which resulted in one draw and one narrow decision loss. He can return to title contention by defeating Neal, who has cracked the UFC rankings on the strength of a five-fight win streak.

Thompson vs. Neal preview

Thompson (15-4-1) is widely considered one of the most likable fighters in UFC history because of his easy smile and gregarious demeanor outside the Octagon. But the 37-year-old South Carolina native is ruthless when the bell sounds and took a seven-fight winning streak into his memorable two-fight battle against Woodley.

He went on to lose two of his next three amid speculation that he was perhaps headed towards the twilight of his career. But Thompson looked rejuvenated in his dominant decision win over rising prospect Vicente Luque last November.

Neal (13-2) has won seven consecutive professional MMA fights, with his last defeat coming against fellow UFC prospect Kevin Holland in an Xtreme Knockout event in January 2017.

The 30-year-old Texan has shown a polished and well-rounded skill set while stopping four of his five UFC opponents. His last performance ended with a first-round knockout of the rugged Mike Perry in December of last year. You can only see Marley's coveted Thompson vs. Neal picks here.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is taking Michel Pereira (-120) to get the best of Khaos Williams (+100) in a meeting of welterweight prospects.

Both fighters are known for their power and showmanship inside the Octagon. Pereira (24-11-2) joined the UFC after paying his dues on the regional circuit for nearly a decade. He has split four bouts under the UFC banner, though his loss to Diego Sanchez came by controversial disqualification. The 27-year-old Brazilian showed his dangerous disposition with a first-round submission of Zelim Imadaev in September.

Williams (11-1) has impressed with first-round stoppages in his first two UFC outings. The 26-year-old Michigan native is fighting on a fast turnaround following his knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan last month.

"I will take Pereira because he can put it all together and win in more ways than just by knockout," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal odds:

Geoff Neal (-115) vs. Stephen Thompson (-105)

Jose Aldo (-140) vs. Marlon Vera (+120)

Michel Pereira (-120) vs. Khaos Williams (+100)

Marlon Moraes (-145) vs. Rob Font (+125)

Greg Hardy (-120) vs. Marcin Tybura (+100)

Gillian Robertson (-110) vs. Talia Santos (-110)

Anthony Pettis (-230) vs. Alex Morono (+195)

Belal Muhammad (-360) vs. Dhiego Lima (+300)

Sijara Eubanks (-165) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+145)

Karl Roberson (-265) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+225)

Antonio Arroyo (-155) vs. Deron Winn (+135)

Drako Rodriguez (-190) vs Aiemann Zahabi (+170)

Tafon Nchukwi (-320) vs. Jamie Pickett (+260)

Jimmy Flick (-150) vs Cody Durden (+135)

Rick Glenn (-330) vs. Carlton Minus (+270)