UFC Fight Night Vancouver headliners Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone sell fights with fists, not words

The sell before the bell is a bigger part of combat sports than ever before. Trash talk through social media and interviews with the press have become vital to the fight economy as fighters look to become stars through one perfect insult.

This is the era of Conor McGregor dropping meme-worthy quotes while draped in fur, Colby Covington handing out nicknames and insults in equal measure while wearing his trademark MAGA hat and Henry Cejudo unleashing a campaign of cringe the likes of which fight sports has never seen.

.@HenryCejudo came to #UFC238 media day faceoffs dressed as a king. No, a magician.



The king of magicians, maybe? 😂 pic.twitter.com/oRsrygGHRN — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 6, 2019

Saturday night, however, the Octagon will feature a pair of fighters for whom the trash talk game is meaningless when Donald Cerrone (36-12) meets Justin Gaethje (20-2) in the main event of UFC Fight Night Vancouver.

The fight between Cerrone and Gaethje is a breath of fresh air for fight fans who've become burned out by the relentless onslaught of fighters "selling" fights through often manufactured "beef" with the rest of their division.

Cerrone is closing in on a decade spent on the UFC roster, and the fan favorite has spent that time looking forward to getting in a good scrap while living a wild life outside the cage. When Alexander Hernandez attempted to rile Cerrone up with trash talk at a press conference ahead of their clash this past January, Cerrone simply told his younger opponent to visit his hotel room. "If you have something to say, you come knock on my door," Cerrone said.

After he finished dispatching of Hernandez via second-round knockout, Cerrone maintained his stance that fighters talk in front of the cameras far more than they do in private.

"It drives me so crazy how these guys in the back are standing right next to you," Cerrone said. "All of a sudden they get in front of the camera, they get in front of you guys, and they just run their free speech. That's not me. I'll track you down and beat the f--- out of you."

Cerrone even pointed the finger at Covington as one cause of the trash talking virus infecting the UFC.

"I wish these young kids coming into the game wouldn't model themselves after Colby," Cerrone said. "Be something that people can follow you on Instagram -- something kids want to dress up as for Halloween."

Gaethje is a similar man to Cerrone, one bred for the fight, not the chat.

When Michael Johnson called him "the most inbred piece of s--- I've ever seen," Gaethje responded in the media that he'd have no part in "building the fight" by talking.

"You see his interviews and he says this is all talk, he's just trying to build the fight," Gaethje said. "No. This is not a game to me. Everything you've said, I've taken personal. It doesn't affect me emotionally. I wanted to kill him when the fight got announced and I want to kill him now. No more, no less. It's life or death for me every single time I step in the cage."

Gaethje knocked out Johnson in the second round of one of the wildest fights of 2017.

Gaethje would also be confronted with a month-long trash talking campaign with James Vick leading up to their August 2018 clash. He brushed off Vick's noise, saying, "He's just putting more pressure on himself, honestly, and I'm excited. I'm excited to put him to sleep."

It only took 87 seconds for Gaethje to knock Vick out cold.



Cerrone and Gaethje take the job of fighting very seriously. They're not moved by the circus, as they've shown multiple times. Instead, they look to the Octagon as the space where words don't mean a thing and only executing violence more effectively than your opponent matters.

The upcoming fight is so unusual in the lack of verbal attacks that Gaethje actually admitted to being knocked out when sparring with Cerrone early in his career.

"Yeah, he knocked me out," Gaethje said. "He dropped me in sparring, it was 2012. I don't even know if I ever had a pro fight at the time. I was a kid then and a man now and I'm excited to get in there and give him back that one."

Gaethje has picked up six fight bonuses in his five UFC fights. Cerrone has 18 bonuses spread across his 32 trips to the Octagon. They've both earned their status as main event attractions through the way they handle their business from bell to bell. And that's the way both men like it.

"I'm not gonna create an act," Gaethje said during a Facebook Q&A in 2017. "I'm not larger than life, my personality is not larger than life, I promise you. But when I fight I am larger than life, I promise you that."