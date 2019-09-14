UFC Fight Night Vancouver predictions -- Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje: Fight card, start time, odds, live stream

Saturday night, UFC action returns to ESPN+ with the UFC Fight Night 158 card from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Fans tuning in will be treated to a fight almost guaranteed to produce fireworks when Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Justin Gaethje clash in the night's lightweight main event.

The fight reads as pure entertainment on paper because, as UFC legend Chael Sonnen recently put it, "Cowboy has never lost and Gaethje is undefeated." Meaning, regardless of record, the quality of performance both men give every time out is so high that they come out winners every fight regardless of if their hand is raised in victory.

Cerrone (36-12) is coming off a TKO loss to Tony Ferguson in June at UFC 238, snapping a three-fight winning streak for the fighter with the most fights, most wins, most stoppages and most performance bonuses in UFC history. The No. 4-ranked lightweight seems to be enjoying facing off with an opponent who'd rather cruise through the pre-fight festivities with no antics and simply throw down in a good ol' fashioned fight.

Gaethje (20-2) is riding a two-fight winning streak with knockout victories over James Vick and Edson Barboza in his most recent fights. With six bonuses in five Octagon appearances, an all-offense style and no desire to trash talk, Gaethje and Cerrone are kindred spirits. And they've known each other fairly well dating back to 2012.

"In 2012, he brought me out to be a training partner when he fought Melvin Guillard," Gaethje told ESPN. "I stayed at the ranch for him for two weeks, then I went to Vail, Colorado and I stayed in his RV with him for like two weeks. He almost knocked me out, he dropped me and gave me a good concussion. I was just a pure wrestler back then. For one, I'm glad to get that back from him and I'm a huge fan of MMA. He has the most fights, most wins, most performance bonuses in the history of the sport. Win, lose or draw it'll be a great fight for my resume."

In the co-main event, a pair of veterans at light heavyweight clash when Nikita Krylov takes on Glover Teixeira. Krylov is coming off a submission win over Ovince Saint Preux while Teixeira has two straight submission wins over Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba. This card also marks the return of heavyweight Todd Duffee. The UFC vet returns after a four-year hiatus from fighting while battling injury and personal issues.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 158 on Saturday night with the latest odds from MGM.

UFC Fight Night 158 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Justin Gaethje -200 Donald Cerrone +160 Lightweight Nikita Krylov -130 Glover Teixeira -100 Light heavyweight Jeff Hughes -125 Todd Duffee +100 Heavyweight Antonio Carlos Junior -230 Uriah Hall +180 Middleweight Michel Pereira -650 Tristan Connelly +450 Welterweight Jim Crute -115 Misha Cirkunov -115

Light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night 158 viewing information

Date: Sept. 14 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Cerrone vs. Gaethje: Picking who wins feels almost unfair. These are two of the great action fighters not only on the current UFC roster, but in UFC history. We win. The fans who tune in pick up the win. This is, at its core, what we imagine the sport of mixed martial arts to be: a brutal conflict between men who don't move backward. In picking a winner, I'm looking for the ultimate edge, and in this contest, that is stopping power. Both men can stop an opponent, but Gaethje has the one-shot power to end any fight at any given moment. Pick: Gaethje via TKO3