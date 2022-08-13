Dominick Cruz says he's convinced he can become a UFC champion one more time. He can take a major step towards that goal on Saturday when he meets rising veteran Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz. The matchup of ranked contenders will close the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The No. 8-ranked Cruz is a two-time UFC champion who has seen his career derailed by two multi-year layoffs because of persistent injuries. He returned in 2020 after nearly four years away from the cage and has gone 2-1 in three appearances. The No. 5-ranked Vera has surged into contention behind wins in four of his past five, and the winner of Saturday's UFC San Diego main event could be fighting for the belt in his next bout.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz preview

The main event will help create clarity at the top of a cluttered bantamweight division. Champion Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to face No. 2-ranked T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 in October. Either Cruz or Vera could be in line for the winner because all the contenders ranked above them have come up short in title fights or eliminators.

Cruz (24-3) is a popular and proven veteran who also has found success as a UFC analyst, a pursuit he discovered while shelved from fighting because of numerous lingering injuries. The 36-year-old San Diego native believes he has one more title run left in him, and an impressive win Saturday could provide that opportunity.

The former champion faces a major litmus test in Vera (19-7-1), an eight-year UFC veteran whose resume includes several quality wins but who is still just 29 years old.

The sinister Ecuadorian brawler has seen his profile and ranking rise behind a 9-2 run in the past four years and a recent 4-1 stretch that includes numerous standout victories. Two years ago, he knocked out ultra-hyped prospect Sean O'Malley in the first round and is coming off a dominant five-round decision against rising contender Rob Font in April. Vera has earned three consecutive performance bonuses. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night picks here: He is siding with Devin Clark (+135) to get the better of Azamat Murzakanov (-155) in a battle of light heavyweight prospects.

Murzakanov (11-0) is a power striker who has eight knockouts on his record and gained recognition among MMA observers with a stoppage victory on "Dana White's Contender Series" last August. The 35-year-old Russian fighter followed up that performance with a flying-knee knockout of fellow prospect Tafon Nchukwi in his UFC debut in March.

Clark (13-6) is a six-year UFC veteran who has spent time in the top 15 of the UFC rankings but has seen his profile slide amid losses in two of his past three outings. The 32-year-old South Dakota native regained momentum with a knockout of powerful prospect William Knight in their April fight.

"Murzakanov is dangerous early, but I think his cardio is suspect. Clark has his flaws too, but I trust his cardio, wrestling and level of competition much more," Gombas told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Marlon Vera (-250) vs. Dominick Cruz (+210)

Cynthia Calvillo (-160) vs. Nina Nunes (+140)

Gabriel Benitez (-350) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+290)

David Onama (-290) vs. Nate Landwehr (+245)

Ariane Lipski (-170) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+150)

Ode Osbourne (-230) vs. Tyson Nam (+195)

Yazmin Jauregui (-190) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (+170)

Martin Buday (-250) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+210)

Bruno Silva (-310) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+255)

Youssef Zalal (-125) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (+105)

Azamat Murzakanov (-155) vs. Devin Clark (+135)