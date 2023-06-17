Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier both failed in their first attempt to capture the UFC middleweight championship. They attempt to move a step closer to earning another opportunity when they do battle in the main event of the UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier fight card on Saturday. Both fighters lost their previous title shot against current champion Israel Adesanya but remain among the top fighters in the division, with Vettori ranked third and Cannonier just one spot lower. The main UFC Fight Night card begins at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier preview

Vettori (19-6-1) is aiming to earn another shot at the middleweight title after losing to champion Israel Adesanya in June 2021. The 29-year-old Italian has won two of his three outings since that fight, including a unanimous-decision triumph over Roman Dolidze on March 18.

The loss to Adesanya was Vettori's second in two career meetings with the Nigerian, who also won a split decision in April 2018. Vettori won each of his five fights between those matchups, with four being unanimous decisions.

Cannonier (16-6) has a goal similar to Vettori's after having won three of his last four matches. The 39-year-old native of Dallas' only defeat in that span came via unanimous decision in his first title shot against Adesanya last July.

Less than six months after that loss, Cannonier rebounded to register a split-decision victory versus Sean Strickland, who currently is ranked seventh in the division. Cannonier possesses some power as 10 of his 16 victories have been by knockout, with the last being a triumph over Derek Brunson at UFC 271 in February 2022 that earned him Performance of the Night honors.

Alessandro Costa (-260) to record a victory over Jimmy Flick (+210) in a flyweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Costa (12-3) is seeking his first UFC victory after losing to the third-ranked Amir Albazi in his debut with the promotion in December. The 27-year-old Brazilian won each of his seven fights prior to that match, with three coming via knockout and another being by submission.

Flick (16-6) also had a winning streak halted the last time he stepped into the Octagon as he lost to Charles Johnson this past January. It was the first fight in more than two years for the 32-year-old Oklahoman, whose submission victory against Cody Durden in his UFC debut in December 2020 was his fourth in a row.

"Costa is a powerful striker who will have the boxing advantage," Vithlani told SportsLine. "He also is a strong grappler, but he would be wise to keep this fight on the feet and look to close distance and strike in the pocket."

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

