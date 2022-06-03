Veteran heavyweight contenders square off Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik when No. 7-ranked Alexander Volkov meets No. 8-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Their battle anchors the main fight card at 4 p.m. ET from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. Both fighters need a victory to maintain their contender status in a division that is fast becoming ripe with talented newcomers. Volkov is generally considered one of the more well-rounded fighters in the heavyweight division, while the hard-punching Rozenstruik is revered for his knockout power.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik preview

Although they have different fighting styles, Volkov and Rozenstruik have seen their careers follow similar trajectories. Both were once hailed as among the most promising prospects in the division but have consistently come up short against world-class opposition. The winner of Saturday's main event will remain in the title picture, but the loser could be relegated to the role of top-15 gatekeeper.

Rozenstruik (12-3) wowed MMA observers with devastating power that saw him knock out his first four UFC opponents. However, he is just 2-3 since that promising start and his losses have come against current champion Francis Ngannou, former interim champion Ciryl Gane and No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

The 34-year-old Surinamese fighter went 1-2 in 2021, with losses to Gane and Blaydes sandwiched around a knockout victory over prospect Augusto Sakai in June. The September defeat against Blaydes was marked by inactivity from both fighters, and Rozenstruik has developed a reputation for hesitance to pull the trigger against upper-tier opponents.

Volkov (34-10), 33, similarly won his first four UFC fights and appeared to be on the fast track toward a potential title shot. But he has split his last eight appearances since, with the first defeat coming on a late knockout by two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis after Volkov had controlled most of the fight.

Volkov and Rozenstruik have numerous common opponents and the Russian fighter also has registered losses against Gane and Blaydes. His last appearance came in a March main event against rising prospect Tom Aspinall, who finished Volkov in the first round. Aspinall is now ranked No. 6, just ahead of both Volkov and Rozenstruik.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Alonzo Menifield (-160) to get his hand raised against Askar Mozharov (+140) in a light heavyweight matchup on the main card.

Menifield (11-3) is a former professional football player in the Canadian Football League who joined the UFC with an undefeated record following stints in Bellator and the Legacy Fighting Alliance. The 34-year-old has gone 4-3 in seven UFC appearances and is coming off a decision loss against fellow power puncher William Knight in December.

Mozharov (21-11) is a nine-year pro who will be making his UFC debut following a three-fight run through the PPC promotion that saw him finish all three opponents in the first round, with two of the wins coming inside of a minute.

"Menifield should be the better mixed martial artist in every aspect of the term. He should dominate this matchup," Gombas told SportsLine.

