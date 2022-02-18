Ranked light heavyweight prospects will take the spotlight on Saturday as No. 10 Johnny Walker faces No. 12 Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. The main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Both fighters are considered among the most explosive and versatile athletes in the top-heavy division. The winner will likely move up a few rungs in the rankings and could potentially reach the top five, providing leverage towards a potential title fight or title-eliminator. Both prospects were discovered on the popular recruiting program "Dana White's Contender Series" and are the latest pair of the show's alums to battle in the Octagon for much higher stakes.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill preview

Hill (9-1-1) has gone 3-1-1 in five UFC appearances, with the last two victories coming by stoppage. The 30-year-old Chicago native earned a roster spot with a second-round stoppage of Alexander Poppeck on "Contender Series" in July 2019.

His lone defeat came in a first-round stoppage loss to veteran submission specialist Paul Craig last June, but Hill bounced back with a 48-second knockout of fellow prospect Jimmy Crute in December.

Walker (18-6) is similarly known for his heavy hands and agility and is not far removed from being considered one of the most popular prospects on the entire UFC roster. Along with his fighting skills, his confidence and charisma quickly made him a fan favorite.

However, following three first-round knockouts, Walker hit a stretch in which he has lost three of his past four fights. The skid started with a first-round stoppage loss at the hands of veteran contender Corey Anderson, who has since departed the UFC in favor of Bellator.

The other defeats have been lackluster decisions against elusive opponents. His main event last October against former title-contender Thiago Santos was billed as a clash between perhaps the top two strikers in the division. Instead, the behemoths basically circled each other for five rounds and failed to engage in any memorable exchanges. The 29-year-old Brazilian could be headed toward journeyman status should he come up short again on Saturday.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Jessica-Rose Clark (-185) to get her hand raised against Stephanie Egger (+165) in a women's bantamweight fight.

Clark (11-6-1) is a five-year UFC veteran who has posted a 4-2 record in six appearances while facing a steady stream of upper-tier competition. The 34-year-old Australian fighter won her lone fight of 2021, earning a decision against Joselyne Edwards in October.

Egger (6-2) joined the UFC following stints in promotions such as Invicta FC and Rizin. The 33-year-old Swiss fighter has shown versatility while splitting her first two UFC appearances. Her first UFC victory came with a second-round stoppage of Shanna Young in October.

"I believe Clark will look to keep this on the feet, where she is the cleaner striker. I predict she will win a competitive fight," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card, contenders:

Jamahal Hill (-230) vs. Johnny Walker (+195)

Kyle Daukaus (-215) vs. Jamie Pickett (+185)

David Onama vs. Gabriel Benitez (+145)

Gloria de Paula (-120) vs. Diana Belbita (+100)

Chas Skelly (-215) vs. Mark Striegl (+185)

Chad Anheliger (-265) vs. Jesse Strader (+225)

Mario Bautista (-125) vs. Khalid Taha (+105)

Jessica-Rose Clark (-185) vs. Stephanie Egger (+165)

Nikolas Motta (-175) vs. Jim Miller (+155)

Parker Porter (-250) vs. Alan Baudot (+210)

Joaquin Buckley (-135) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+115)