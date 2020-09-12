Michelle Waterson has appeared in music videos and participated in a reality television series, but she has repeatedly asserted that her fighting career remains her top priority. The UFC veteran hopes to take a step towards a potential title shot when she faces the surging Angela Hill in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill on Saturday. Their important strawweight showdown tops the card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card slated for 8 p.m. ET. The No. 8-ranked Waterson has lost two consecutive close decisions.

She hopes to get back on track at the expense of the No. 13-rated Hill, who has won three of her past four. Hill is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Waterson is a +110 underdog in the latest Watson vs. Hill odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Khama Worthy (-135) takes on Ottman Azaitar (+115) in a matchup of lightweight prospects. Before making any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say, considering the epic run he's on.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 19 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on a rock-solid run in 2020 as he has hit 18 of his last 22 main-event selections, a stretch that included a streak of five straight underdogs.

At UFC Fight Night last Saturday, Marley accurately predicted a victory for veteran Alistair Overeem (-170) against rising prospect Augusto Sakai (+150) in the heavyweight main event. He also called a stoppage win for Ovince Saint Preux (+115) versus Alonzo Menifield (-135) in the light heavyweight co-main event. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Waterson vs. Hill preview

Hill (12-8), 35, has been on the short end of numerous close decisions throughout her MMA career. Last year, she vowed to remedy that issue by finishing fights instead of leaving them in the hands of judges, and proceeded to win her next three bouts while going to the scorecards just once.

However, her most recent bout went the distance and she ended up on the losing end of a split decision against No. 6-ranked Claudia Gadelha in May.

Waterson (17-8) has seen her share of close decisions as well. The 34-year-old saw her stock rise on the strength of a three-fight winning streak, but the momentum was halted by decision losses against No. 4-ranked Joanna Jedrzejczyk and No. 7-ranked Carla Esparza. Her last victory came against former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz in March of last year. You can see Marley's coveted Waterson vs. Hill picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Bobby Green (-240) to get past Alan Patrick (+200) in a battle of lightweight prospects.

Various injuries and fight cancellations have caused Patrick (15-2), a one-time rising prospect, to take a nearly two-year hiatus from the Octagon. The Brazilian fighter, who now lives in Florida, was on a three-fight win streak before his stoppage loss against Scott Holtzman at UFC 229 in October 2018. The 37-year-old has posted a 5-2 mark in seven UFC appearances.

Green (26-10-1) is looking for his third UFC victory in 2020. The 34-year-old Californian offset a two-fight losing streak with a decision win over veteran Clay Guida in June. He followed it up with an impressive showing against respected prospect Lando Vannata six weeks ago in a decision victory.

"Green has a big edge in the striking department and can knock Patrick out. He can also win the striking exchanges and get a decision," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill picks

Marley also has strong picks for Waterson vs. Hill and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He is also backing a fighter who "is the better striker and wrestler" to get a convincing win. Those selections are only available here.

Who wins Waterson vs. Hill? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $20,000 on MMA in the past 19 months and nailed 18 of the last 22 main events, and find out.

UFC Fight Night odds (via William Hill)

Angela Hill (-130) vs. Michelle Waterson (+110)

Khama Worthy (-135) vs. Ottman Azaitar (+115)

Andrea Lee (-310) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+255)

Mike Rodriguez (-250) vs. Ed Herman (+210)

Billy Quarantillo (-240) vs. Kyle Nelson (+200)

Tyson Nam (-120) vs. Matt Schnell (+100)

Julia Avila (-300) vs. Sijara Eubanks (+250)

Roosevelt Roberts (-120) vs. Matt Frevola (+100)

Bobby Green (-240) vs. Alan Patrick (+200)

Frank Camacho (-215) vs. Brok Weaver (+185)

Bryan Barberena (-260) vs Anthony Ivy (+220)

Sabina Mazo (-255) vs. Justine Kish (+215)