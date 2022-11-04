UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos nearly set a record for the most weight misses on a single UFC card. Five fighters arrived overweight at Friday morning's weigh-in. One fighter eked by on their second attempt to save the event from an undesirable record.

Carlos Candelario, Grant Dawson, Benito Lopez, Ramona Pascual and Shana Young all missed weight ahead of Saturday's card. Candelario and Lopez were the biggest offenders weighing 2.5 pounds over the flyweight and bantamweight limits, respectively. Dawson came in 1.5 pounds over the lightweight limit. Pascual and Young were a touch over the women's bantamweight and women's flyweight, respectively, at one pound each.

Young went right to work to try and make the 126-pound flyweight limit. Young was a quarter of a pound off with 10-minutes remaining in her allotted window, according to journalist Amy Kaplan. Young made an uncommon move to make weight: lopping off her hair. She ultimately eked by and weighed in at a maximum of 126 pounds.

A handful of UFC events have seen four fighters miss weight. The most recent came at a UFC Fight Night card in February 2021. Candelario, Lopez and Pascual were all fined 20% of their purses, according to UFC, which will go to their opponents. Dawson's penalty is unknown.

Headliners Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos both successfully weighed in to keep Saturday's main event intact and unchanged.