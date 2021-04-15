The fight that was supposed to take place in 2019 is now Saturday's main event at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum. Middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum meet with one of them moving closer to a title shot against Israel Adesanya. UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum will take place at company headquarters in Las Vegas. Saturday's loaded UFC fight card will also include Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose in a lightweight battle as well as Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish, who are in the women's flyweight division.

Whittaker is a -260 favorite (risk $260 to win $100), while Gastelum is a +210 underdog in the latest Whittaker vs. Gastelum odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, lightweight contenders square off as Jeremy Stephens (-130) faces Drakkar Klose (+110). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night picks of your own, make sure you see the latest MMA predictions from SportsLine insider Ian Parker.

A former fighter who's been in the industry for 15 years, Parker has managed some of the world's best, including former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman, Costas Philippou and Gian Villante. Parker trained alongside UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. Now, Parker breaks down fights and makes betting picks for the Voice of the UFC, Jon Anik.

Parker is coming off a mind-boggling 2020 season. On the Anik & Florian Podcast, he went an astounding 58-14, returning $9,465 to $100 bettors who followed him. He hit 11 of his 17 underdog picks and 19 of 30 main events. Overall, Parker nailed an astonishing 81 percent of his plays.

Parker already has proven his mettle to SportsLine members, as he went 4-1 at UFC 259 to give his followers another profitable card. His winners included telling SportsLine members to back former champion Dominick Cruz (+120) against Casey Kenney (-140) in the featured preliminary bout. At UFC 260, he called a dominant win for Vicente Luque (-260) against Tyron Woodley (+220) in the welterweight co-main event. Anyone who has followed Parker already has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night Whittaker vs. Gastelum fast approaching, Parker has studied the MMA odds and matchups from every angle and released his top selections. A successful parlay of those selections would result in a payday of better than 9-1. Those UFC picks are available here.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum preview

Whittaker (22-5) has been on a roll since experiencing a rough 2019. That year, Whittaker first had to undergo emergency surgery for an abdominal hernia of the intestine and had to pull out of his fight with Gastelum in February. He then lost the UFC Middleweight Championship to Adesanya in the second round at UFC 243 in October.

Whittaker has been much stronger since and came back in July 2020 to post a unanimous decision win over Darren Till. He followed that up with a three-round unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 last October.

Gastelum (16-6) is happy to put an end to a nightmarish two-year span that saw him absorb three consecutive losses and a suspension. The first of those defeats was a unanimous five-round decision to Adesanya at UFC 236 for the interim UFC Middleweight Championship.

He also dropped a split decision, three-round bout to Till at UFC 244 and lost by submission to Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 in July 2020. He was then suspended by the USADA for nine months after testing positive for marijuana in relation to the Till fight.

Gastelum came back in February and posted a unanimous decision win over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 and is hoping to be back on track. He is now looking to pull off the upset of Whittaker. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum predictions

We'll give away one of Parker's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Tracy Cortez (-265) to defeat Justine Kish (+215) in a women's flyweight bout. Since losing her professional debut in 2017, Cortez has been on a roll with eight straight wins, including a three-round unanimous decision victory over Stephanie Egger at UFC fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen in October 2020.

Kish is 7-3 in her career with seven of her bouts determined by decision. She lost her last fight by submission to Sabina Mazo at UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill in September 2020.

"Over her career, Kish has struggled badly against strong wrestlers and on Saturday night it will not get any easier for her," Parker told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum picks

Parker also has strong picks for Whittaker vs. Gastelum and other fights on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who's heating up at just the right time to deliver a huge upset. Those selections are only available here.

Who wins Whittaker vs. Gastelum? And which fighter delivers a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC Fight Night picks, all from the ultimate insider who's up nearly $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum odds

Robert Whittaker (-250) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (+210)

Jeremy Stephens (-140) vs. Drakkar Klose (+120)

Andrei Arlovski (-135) vs. Chase Sherman (+115)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-290) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+245)

Luis Pena (-145) vs. Alex Munoz (+125)

Bill Algeo (-115) vs Ricardo Ramos (-105)

Tracy Cortez (-265) vs. Justine Kish (+215)

Alexander Romanov (-140) vs. Juan Espino (+120)

Lupita Godinez (-275) vs. Jessica Penne (+235)

Bartosz Fabinski (-130) vs Gerald Meerschaert (+110)

Josiane Nunes (-125) vs. Zarah Fairn (+105)

Tony Gravely (-320) vs. Anthony Birchak (+260)

Austin Hubbard (-175) vs. Dakota Bush (+145)