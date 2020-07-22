Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Dustin Poirier talks UFC legacy ( 1:10 )

The UFC's time on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi comes to a conclusion with the fourth and final event, UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till, on Saturday. The prelims begin at 5 p.m. ET, with the UFC Fight Night main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Four championships have been decided during the three prior events, and while there won't be a belt on the line Saturday at UFC on ESPN, the main event between top-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (21-5) and No. 5 Darren Till (18-2-1) should bring clarity to the middleweight division.

According to oddsmakers, the UFC on ESPN main event features one of the closest lines in recent weeks. Whittaker is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Till is a +100 underdog in the latest Whittaker vs. Till odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Mauricio Rua (-200) meets Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+175) in a battle of veteran light heavyweights. Before settling your UFC on ESPN selections, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say, considering the epic run he's on.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 17 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $20,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire in 2020, as he has connected on 14 of his last 15 main-event selections, a stretch that includes a streak of five underdogs. At UFC Fight Night last Saturday, Marley accurately predicted a victory for Jack Hermannson (-105) against Gastelum (-115) in the co-main event. He also called a dominant victory for Calvin Kattar (-300) against Dan Ige (+250) in their featherweight main event last Wednesday. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Whittaker vs. Till preview

Whittaker (20-5) needs a win to get back into title contention and help erase the memory of his last performance. He appeared listless in front of his native Australian fans while succumbing to a second-round stoppage by Israel Adesanya. The defeat stopped a nine-fight winning streak, and Whittaker said afterward he planned to take time off to clear his head and consider his future.

The 29-year-old Australian can cement his top position with a victory, but it could be difficult against the dangerous but enigmatic Till. The outspoken Englishman started his MMA career with an 18-fight unbeaten streak and matching hype, only to see his momentum crash into adversity in the form of two straight losses. UFC president Dana White has said he admittedly rushed Till (18-2-1) into a title bout against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who stopped him the second round of their lopsided September 2018 bout.

He was then knocked out before his hometown fans by Jorge Masvidal in March of last year. Till finally made his long-anticipated move to middleweight and managed an upset decision victory over Gastelum. His matchup with Whittaker at UFC on ESPN is bound to be a litmus test as to whether he belongs among the division's elite. You can only see Marley's Whittaker vs. Till picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Maria Rodriguez (-150) to beat Carla Esparza (+130) via decision in a women's strawweight bout.

Rodriguez (12-0-2) is unbeaten in her MMA career, but her two draws have come in her last four fights, including one against Cynthia Calvillo last December. She brings a five-inch height advantage into the matchup against Esparza (17-6), a veteran UFC fighter with three consecutive wins.

Esparza has the edge in most grappling statistics, but Rodriguez, who averages 5.60 significant strikes per minute, should have the power to get a victory if she can keep this match off the mat.

"Rodriguez should win every second this fight stays standing," Marley told SportsLine. "Esparza is going to need to get this fight to the ground enough to win rounds with her wrestling because I don't see how she finishes Rodriguez."

