Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Dustin Poirier talks UFC legacy ( 1:10 )

Darren Till's ascent up the UFC welterweight rankings was stalled by losses to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley in recent years, but he announced himself as a top contender at middleweight by knocking off Kelvin Gastelum last November. Now the No. 5 contender in that class, Till (18-2-1) will look to take the next step against top-ranked middleweight contender Robert Whittaker (21-5) in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till on Saturday at Fight Island. The main UFC Fight Night card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the UFC on ESPN prelims getting underway at 5 p.m. ET.

Whittaker has won eight of his last nine fights, with his only loss coming to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya during that span. Whittaker is a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100), while Till is a +115 underdog in the latest Whittaker vs. Till odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Mauricio Rua (-190) meets Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+160) in a battle of veteran light heavyweights. Before settling your UFC on ESPN selections, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say, considering the epic run he's on.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 17 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $20,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire in 2020, as he has connected on 14 of his last 15 main-event selections, a stretch that includes a streak of five underdogs. At UFC Fight Night last Saturday, Marley accurately predicted a victory for Jack Hermannson (-105) against Gastelum (-115) in the co-main event. He also called a dominant victory for Calvin Kattar (-300) against Dan Ige (+250) in their featherweight main event last Wednesday. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC on ESPN fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Whittaker vs. Till preview

Whittaker (20-5) needs a win to get back into title contention and help erase the memory of his last performance. He appeared listless in front of his native Australian fans while succumbing to a second-round stoppage by Israel Adesanya. The defeat stopped a nine-fight winning streak, and Whittaker said afterward he planned to take time off to clear his head and consider his future.

The 29-year-old Australian can cement his top position with a victory, but it could be difficult against the dangerous but enigmatic Till. The outspoken Englishman started his MMA career with an 18-fight unbeaten streak and matching hype, only to see his momentum crash into adversity in the form of two straight losses. UFC president Dana White has said he admittedly rushed Till (18-2-1) into a title bout against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who stopped him the second round of their lopsided September 2018 bout.

He was then knocked out before his hometown fans by Jorge Masvidal in March of last year. Till finally made his long-anticipated move to middleweight and managed an upset decision victory over Gastelum. His matchup with Whittaker at UFC on ESPN is bound to be a litmus test as to whether he belongs among the division's elite. You can only see Marley's Whittaker vs. Till picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Tom Aspinall (-300) to beat Jake Collier (+240) via TKO in a heavyweight bout during the prelims.

Marley believes Collier (11-4) has an uphill climb because he hasn't fought in almost three years and is making his debut in this weight class. Aspinall (7-2), meanwhile, is making his UFC debut, but comes into this bout on a three-fight winning streak, including a pair of TKO victories in 2019 with the Cage Warriors promotion.

"There is no way I can trust Collier at this point," Marley told SportsLine. "Aspinall will be the bigger fighter. He is a solid boxer and I expect him to have a big power edge too. He is going to be able to keep this fight on his feet and either win a striking decision or put Collier away."

How to make UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Whittaker picks

Marley also has strong picks for Till vs. Whittaker and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing one fighter who "will get takedowns and win rounds." You can see those UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till picks only at SportsLine.

Who wins Till vs. Whittaker at UFC Fight Night? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till card, all from the accomplished expert who's up more than $20,000 and has nailed 14 of the last 15 main events, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till odds (via William Hill)

Robert Whittaker (-135) vs. Darren Till (+115)

Mauricio Rua (-190) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+160)

Alexander Gustafsson (-340) vs. Fabricio Werdum (+270)

Carla Esparza (+155) vs. Maria Rodriguez (-180)

Paul Craig (-135) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (+115)

Nicolas Dalby (-260) vs. Jesse Ronson (+210)

Alex Oliveira (-170) vs. Peter Sobotta (+145)

Jai Herbert (+105) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (-125)

Tom Aspinall (-300) vs. Jake Collier (+240)

Movsar Evloev (-280) vs. Mike Grundy (+230)

Tanner Boser (-240) vs. Raphael Pessoa (+230)

Bethe Correia (+130) vs. Pannie Kianzad (-155)

Ramazan Emeev (-400) vs. Niklas Stolze (+310)