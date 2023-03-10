Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan will try to position himself for another title shot when he faces surging prospect Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili on Saturday. The battle of ranked prospects will anchor the main UFC fight card (6 p.m. ET) from the Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas. The winner could be in line for a title shot in a division that is about to see movement at the top. Current champion Aljamain Sterling will reportedly face former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in his next title defense. Either the No. 2-ranked Yan or the No. 3-ranked Dvalishvili could be selected to face the winner of that contest, even though Yan already has two losses to Sterling.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili preview

Countless MMA observers believed Yan (16-4) would be a dominant and long-term champion once he captured the title. The 30-year-old Russian brawler won his first seven UFC fights and won the vacant title with a defeat of former champion Jose Aldo at UFC 251 in July 2020.

But his plight has been a rollercoaster ever since. In his first defense at UFC 259 in March 2021, Yan appeared to be on his way to a dominant victory against Sterling before he was disqualified for an illegal knee.

Sterling subsequently was out of action for the next 14 months because of injuries suffered in the fight and Yan won the interim title with a lopsided decision against Cory Sandhagen. The Russian eventually lost a rematch against Sterling last year before dropping a widely disputed split decision to polarizing prospect Sean O'Malley last October.

Even so, despite losses in three of his past four, Yan's No. 2 ranking shows that his stock with the UFC has hardly diminished and he will likely get another shot at the title with an impressive outing on Saturday.

Dvalishvili (15-4) has quietly moved up the UFC rankings in a jam-packed division where upward movement is difficult to come by. The 32-year-old Georgian fighter presents a nightmare stylistic matchup for most opponents, particularly traditional strikers such as Yan.

Dvalishvili uses a combination of speed wrestling and grappling to nullify his opponent's offense and win rounds with control time. Dvalishvili is capable of stoppages, but has just three knockouts and one submission on his record, while his other 11 wins have come by decision.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Davey Grant (-140) to get his hand raised against Raphael Assuncao (+120) in a battle of bantamweight veterans.

Grant (14-6) is a seven-year UFC veteran and power puncher who has seen his last three UFC victories come by knockout. The 37-year-old stopped fellow veteran Louis Smolka in the third round of their fight last May.

Assuncao (28-9) is an 11-year UFC veteran who has battled some of the division's biggest names and his resume includes a win over Sterling, the current champion. But the 40-year-old Brazilian has suffered losses in four of his past five appearances.

"Grant's durability, striking to all three levels and willingness to move forward make this a tough matchup for Assuncao," Vithlani told SportsLine.

