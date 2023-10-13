A matchup of strong featherweight strikers headlines the UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza fight card when No. 11-ranked Sodiq Yusuff meets veteran contender Edson Barboza in the main event. The main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Yusuff, who has won six of his seven UFC appearances, will be making his first headlining appearance and will likely crack the top-10 rankings and join the title conversation with an impressive performance Saturday. But he faces a major litmus test in the No. 13-ranked Barboza, who is widely considered one of the most technically efficient strikers in the game and has a history of dethroning top prospects.

Yusuff is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Barboza comes back at +140 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza odds. In the co-main event, Jennifer Maia (-150) meets Viviane Araujo (+125) in a matchup of women's flyweight contenders.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza preview

Yusuff (13-2) will be making his return to the cage following a year off to allow various ailments to heal. He has long been considered a top prospect in perhaps the most talent-rich division in the UFC but has only once faced a ranked opponent. He lost a unanimous decision in April 2021 to Arnold Allen, who is now the No. 4-ranked featherweight contender.

Yusuff is known for his slick movement and power, complimented by a solid ground game. His last appearance resulted in a 30-second guillotine submission of Don Shainis. Yusuff is better known for his striking and has six knockouts on his resume.

He now steps up to face Barboza, who is widely considered one of the most talented UFC fighters to never compete for a title. The feared Brazilian striker has faced a gauntlet of world-class competitors including Justin Gaethje, former interim champion Tony Ferguson and now-retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Unfortunately for Barboza, he has lost most of those high-profile matchups and has long been relegated to the role of top-10 gatekeeper. In other words, rising prospects who wish to join the top-10 rankings have an unspoken obligation to beat Barboza before they can move forward.

Many such prospects have passed this test, but the 37-year-old Brazilian still occasionally reminds MMA observers of the threat he poses. In his last outing, Barboza knocked out prospect Billy Quarantillo in the first round to snap a two-fight losing streak. His matchup with Yusuff will be his fourth main-event appearance.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Chris Guttierez (-325) to get his hand raised against Heili Alateng (+260) in a bantamweight showdown on the preliminary card.

Guttierez (19-5-2) is a rising prospect who has a 7-1-1 record in nine UFC outings. But 32-year-old the power puncher is coming off his first defeat with the promotion, a decision loss to veteran contender Pedro Munhoz in May.

Alateng (16-8-2) is a versatile prospect who has a record of 4-1-1 in six UFC appearances. His last outing resulted in a decision win over Chad Anheliger last September.

"Guttierez is the sharper kickboxer who has faced higher-level competition. He is known for his speed and his shattering leg kicks," Vithlani told SportsLine.

Vithlani has strong picks for Yusuff vs. Barboza and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who "controls the distance and pace" to emerge with a dominant victory.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Sodiq Yussuf (-165) vs. Edson Barboza (+140)

Jennifer Maia (-150) vs. Viviane Araujo (+125)

Jonathan Martinez (-110) vs. Adrian Yanez (-110)

Edgar Chairez (-305) vs. Daniel Lacerda (+245)

Christian Rodriguez (-160) vs. Cameron Saimann (+135)

Darren Elkins (+170) vs. TJ Brown (-205)

Irina Alekseeva (+125) vs. Melissa Dixon (-150)

Chris Guttierez (-325) vs. Heili Alateng (+260)

Emily Ducote (-380) vs. Ashley Yoder (+300)