UFC fight schedule 2018: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov headlines upcoming PPVs

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic set the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event. Finally at UFC 223, when all else failed, Khabib Nurmagomedov was finally crowned the lightweight king when he dismantled Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York.



We also got to see one of the top middleweight fights of the year when Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero battled over 25 grueling minutes of action in Chicago at UFC 225. Now the company heads into its summer schedule hoping to keep its marquee PPV event of the year intact.

In July, we saw the first heavyweight superfight when Miocic took on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. That showdown concluded with Cormier sending the UFC world into shock when he knocked out Miocic in the first round to become the promotions second simultaneous two-division champion in history.

Now as we head down the backstretch of 2018, we still have plenty of fights left to be excited about.

UFC heads back to Dallas this fall with UFC 228 set for September and back to Madison Square Garden in November for UFC 230.

UFC 229, sandwiched in between those two events, will bring us the fight everyone is waiting for. In the main event in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title he never truly lost.

Here's the full schedule with more fights still to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule