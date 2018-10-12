UFC fight schedule 2018: Daniel Cormier defends vs. Derrick Lewis; Jon Jones return set

UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic set the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event. Finally at UFC 223, when all else failed, Khabib Nurmagomedov was finally crowned the lightweight king when he dismantled Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York.


We also got to see one of the top middleweight fights of the year when Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero battled over 25 grueling minutes of action in Chicago at UFC 225. Now the company heads into its summer schedule hoping to keep its marquee PPV event of the year intact.

In July, we saw the first heavyweight superfight when Miocic took on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. That showdown concluded with Cormier sending the UFC world into shock when he knocked out Miocic in the first round to become the promotions second simultaneous two-division champion in history. 

In September, we saw welterweight champion Tyron Woodley assert his dominance over the 170-pound division with a terrific display against newcomer Darren Till. 

Now as we head down the backstretch of 2018, we still have plenty of fights left to be excited about.. 

With UFC 229 now out of the way and all the chaos surrounding lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, the focus now turns to UFC 230 in New York City. For quite some time, one of the biggest events of the entire year needed a main event, and on short notice, it got a huge one. On Nov. 3, Daniel Cormier will step into the Octagon to make the first defense of his heavyweight championship when he faces off with Derrick Lewis. 

Here's the full schedule with more fights still to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night MonctonVolkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony SmithMoncton, CanadaOct. 27FS1
UFC 230Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Derrick LewisNew York CityNov. 3PPV
UFC Fight Night 25th AnniversaryFrankie Edgar vs. Korean ZombieDenverNov. 10FS!
UFC Fight Night Buenos AiresNeil Magny vs. Santiago PonzinibbioBuenos Aires, ArgentinaNov. 17FS1
UFC Fight Night ChinaFrancis Ngannou vs. Curtis BlaydesBeijing, ChinaNov. 24Fight Pass
The Ultimate Fighter Finale Rafael dos Santos vs. Kamaru UsmanLas VegasNov. 30FS1
UFC Fight Night AdelaideJunior Dos Santos vs. Tai TuivasaAdelaide, AustraliaDec. 1FS1
UFC 231Max Holloway (c) vs. Brian OrtegaToronto, CanadaDec. 8PPV
UFC Fight Night MilwaukeeKevin Lee vs. Al IaquintaMilwaukee, WisconsinDec. 15Fox
UFC 232Jon Jones vs. Alexander GustafssonLas VegasDec. 29PPV
