UFC fight schedule 2018: Daniel Cormier defends vs. Derrick Lewis; Jon Jones return set
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018
UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic set the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event. Finally at UFC 223, when all else failed, Khabib Nurmagomedov was finally crowned the lightweight king when he dismantled Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York.
We also got to see one of the top middleweight fights of the year when Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero battled over 25 grueling minutes of action in Chicago at UFC 225. Now the company heads into its summer schedule hoping to keep its marquee PPV event of the year intact.
In July, we saw the first heavyweight superfight when Miocic took on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. That showdown concluded with Cormier sending the UFC world into shock when he knocked out Miocic in the first round to become the promotions second simultaneous two-division champion in history.
In September, we saw welterweight champion Tyron Woodley assert his dominance over the 170-pound division with a terrific display against newcomer Darren Till.
Now as we head down the backstretch of 2018, we still have plenty of fights left to be excited about..
With UFC 229 now out of the way and all the chaos surrounding lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, the focus now turns to UFC 230 in New York City. For quite some time, one of the biggest events of the entire year needed a main event, and on short notice, it got a huge one. On Nov. 3, Daniel Cormier will step into the Octagon to make the first defense of his heavyweight championship when he faces off with Derrick Lewis.
Here's the full schedule with more fights still to be determined.
UFC 2018 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Moncton
|Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith
|Moncton, Canada
|Oct. 27
|FS1
|UFC 230
|Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Derrick Lewis
|New York City
|Nov. 3
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night 25th Anniversary
|Frankie Edgar vs. Korean Zombie
|Denver
|Nov. 10
|FS!
|UFC Fight Night Buenos Aires
|Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Nov. 17
|FS1
|UFC Fight Night China
|Francis Ngannou vs. Curtis Blaydes
|Beijing, China
|Nov. 24
|Fight Pass
|The Ultimate Fighter Finale
|Rafael dos Santos vs. Kamaru Usman
|Las Vegas
|Nov. 30
|FS1
|UFC Fight Night Adelaide
|Junior Dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa
|Adelaide, Australia
|Dec. 1
|FS1
|UFC 231
|Max Holloway (c) vs. Brian Ortega
|Toronto, Canada
|Dec. 8
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Milwaukee
|Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|Dec. 15
|Fox
|UFC 232
|Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 29
|PPV
