UFC fight schedule 2018: Ferguson-Khabib, Miocic-Cormier headline PPV events

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic setting the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Now, with three more PPVs on the docket, things can only continue to go up.

After being scheduled to take on middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Luke Rockold will settle for an interim title fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia. Then in March, we were scheduled to see featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on former champion Frankie Edgar for the title, but an injury to Holloway leaves to event in a holding pattern with no main event.

Then in July, we will see the first heavyweight superfight when heavyweight champ Miocic will take on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.

Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule