UFC fight schedule 2018: Ferguson-Khabib, Miocic-Cormier headline PPV events
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling at the first one of the year
UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic setting the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Now, with three more PPVs on the docket, things can only continue to go up.
After being scheduled to take on middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Luke Rockold will settle for an interim title fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia. Then in March, we were scheduled to see featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on former champion Frankie Edgar for the title, but an injury to Holloway leaves to event in a holding pattern with no main event.
Then in July, we will see the first heavyweight superfight when heavyweight champ Miocic will take on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.
Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.
UFC 2018 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold
Perth, Australia
Feb. 10
|UFC Fight Night Austin
|Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros
|Austin, Texas
|Feb. 18
UFC Fight Night Orlando
|Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens
Orlando, Florida
Feb. 24
|TBD
Las Vegas, Nevada
March 3
UFC Fight Night London
|Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov
London, England
March 17
|UFC 223
|Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Brooklyn, New York
|April 7
|UFC Fight Night Glendale
|Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier
|Glendale, Arizona
|April 14
|UFC Fight Night Atlantic City
|TBD
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|April 21
|UFC 224
|TBD
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|May 12
|UFC Fight Night Utica
|TBD
|Utica, New York
|June 1
|UFC 225
|TBD
|Chicago, Illinois
|June 9
|UFC 226
|Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|July 7
-
MMA: UFC 220, Ronda, Floyd
With Rousey in WWE and Mayweather possibly doing some MMA, where does the fight world stan...
-
Dillashaw turns down UFC 222 main event
The bantamweight champion is not interested in filling the UFC 222 main event spot on short...
-
Report: Holloway forced out of UFC 222
Holloway vs. Edgar will apparently be put on hold once again after 'Blessed' is injured
-
How to watch UFC Fight Night 125
Eryk Anders and Lyoto Machida are set to square off in the main event on Saturday night
-
Anders makes weight on second attempt
Two other fighters also missed weight for the event in Belem, Brazil on Saturday night
-
Conor McGregor inching closer to return
McGregor is 'at the table' for negotiations with Ferguson, Khabib, Nate Diaz and Floyd May...
Add a Comment