UFC fight schedule 2018: Ferguson-Khabib, Miocic-Cormier headline PPV events

UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling at the first one of the year

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic setting the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Now, with three more PPVs on the docket, things can only continue to go up.

After being scheduled to take on middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Luke Rockold will settle for an interim title fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia. Then in March, we were scheduled to see featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on former champion Frankie Edgar for the title, but an injury to Holloway leaves to event in a holding pattern with no main event.

Then in July, we will see the first heavyweight superfight when heavyweight champ Miocic will take on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. 

Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDate

UFC 221

Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold

Perth, Australia 

Feb. 10

UFC Fight Night AustinDonald Cerrone vs. Yancy MedeirosAustin, TexasFeb. 18

UFC Fight Night Orlando

Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24

UFC 222

TBD

Las Vegas, Nevada

March 3

UFC Fight Night London

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov

London, England

March 17

UFC 223Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib NurmagomedovBrooklyn, New YorkApril 7
UFC Fight Night GlendaleJustin Gaethje vs. Dustin PoirierGlendale, ArizonaApril 14
UFC Fight Night Atlantic CityTBDAtlantic City, New JerseyApril 21
UFC 224TBDRio de Janeiro, BrazilMay 12
UFC Fight Night UticaTBDUtica, New YorkJune 1
UFC 225TBDChicago, IllinoisJune 9
UFC 226Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel CormierLas Vegas, NevadaJuly 7
