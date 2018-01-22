UFC fight schedule 2018: Holloway-Edgar, Ferguson-Khabib headline early PPVs

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic setting the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Now, with three more PPVs on the docket, things can only continue to go up.

After being scheduled to take on middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Luke Rockold will settle for an interim title fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia. Then in March, we finally get to see featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on former champion Frankie Edgar for the title in a fight that was originally scheduled for UFC 218, but Edgar missed the bout with an injury.

UFC is scheduled to have 38 events take place in 2017 and this early schedule gives us nine more through early April.

Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule