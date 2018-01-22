UFC fight schedule 2018: Holloway-Edgar, Ferguson-Khabib headline early PPVs
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling at the first one of the year
UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic setting the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Now, with three more PPVs on the docket, things can only continue to go up.
After being scheduled to take on middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Luke Rockold will settle for an interim title fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia. Then in March, we finally get to see featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on former champion Frankie Edgar for the title in a fight that was originally scheduled for UFC 218, but Edgar missed the bout with an injury.
UFC is scheduled to have 38 events take place in 2017 and this early schedule gives us nine more through early April.
Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.
UFC 2018 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|UFC on Fox Charlotte
|Jacare Souza vs. Derek Brunson
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Jan. 27
UFC Fight Night Brazil
|Lyoto Machida vs Eryk Anders
Belem, Brazil
Feb. 3
|Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold
Perth, Australia
Feb. 10
|UFC Fight Night Austin
|Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros
|Austin, Texas
|Feb. 18
UFC Fight Night Orlando
|Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens
Orlando, Florida
Feb. 24
|Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie Edgar
Las Vegas, Nevada
March 3
UFC Fight Night London
|TBD
London, England
March 17
|UFC 223
|Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Brooklyn, New York
|April 7
|UFC Fight Night
|Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier
|TBD
|April 14
-
Whittaker dealing with staph infection
The injury that forced Whittaker out of UFC 221 is a serious one
-
Stipe Miocic sets title defense record
Miocic is quickly cleaning out the UFC heavyweight division as he makes history
-
Miocic vs. Ngannou live updates, results
Miocic put on a championship-level performance to extend his title reign over Ngannou
-
Bellator 192: Sonnen, MacDonald win
Chael Sonnen gets the first win of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament
-
UFC 220: Cormier dominates Oezdemir
DC put on a vintage performance to remain the light heavyweight champion on Saturday in Bo...
-
UFC 220 predictions, picks, card
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking on Saturday night in Boston
Add a Comment