UFC fight schedule 2018: Holloway-Edgar, Ferguson-Khabib headline early PPVs

UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling at the first one of the year

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic setting the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Now, with three more PPVs on the docket, things can only continue to go up.

After being scheduled to take on middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Luke Rockold will settle for an interim title fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia. Then in March, we finally get to see featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on former champion Frankie Edgar for the title in a fight that was originally scheduled for UFC 218, but Edgar missed the bout with an injury.

Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDate
UFC on Fox CharlotteJacare Souza vs. Derek BrunsonCharlotte, North CarolinaJan. 27

UFC Fight Night Brazil

Lyoto Machida vs Eryk Anders

Belem, Brazil

Feb. 3

UFC 221

Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold

Perth, Australia 

Feb. 10

UFC Fight Night AustinDonald Cerrone vs. Yancy MedeirosAustin, TexasFeb. 18

UFC Fight Night Orlando

Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24

UFC 222

Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie Edgar

Las Vegas, Nevada

March 3

UFC Fight Night London

TBD

London, England

March 17

UFC 223Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib NurmagomedovBrooklyn, New YorkApril 7
UFC Fight NightJustin Gaethje vs. Dustin PoirierTBDApril 14
