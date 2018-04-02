UFC fight schedule 2018: Holloway-Khabib, Miocic-Cormier headline PPV events

UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling after a pair of good ones to start 2018

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic setting the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event.

Now, with four PPVs scheduled and two main events announced, UFC looks to keep things rolling. First, featherweight champion Max Holloway jumps in as a last-minute replacement to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York, for the official lightweight title. Then in July, we will see the first heavyweight superfight when heavyweight champ Miocic will take on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. 

Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDate
UFC 223Max Holloway vs. Khabib NurmagomedovBrooklyn, New YorkApril 7
UFC Fight Night GlendaleJustin Gaethje vs. Dustin PoirierGlendale, ArizonaApril 14
UFC Fight Night Atlantic CityEdson Barboza vs. Kevin LeeAtlantic City, New JerseyApril 21
UFC 224Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Raquel PenningtonRio de Janeiro, BrazilMay 12
UFC Fight Night ChileSantiago Ponzinibbio vs. Kamaru UsmanSantiago, ChileMay 19
UFC Fight Night LiverpoolDarren Till vs. Stephen ThompsonLiverpool, EnglandMay 27
UFC Fight Night UticaJimmie Rivera vs. Marlon MoraesUtica, New YorkJune 1
UFC 225Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel RomeroChicago, IllinoisJune 9
UFC 226Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel CormierLas Vegas, NevadaJuly 7
