UFC fight schedule 2018: Khabib-Iaquinta, Miocic-Cormier headline PPV events

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic setting the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event.

Now, with five PPVs scheduled and three main events announced, UFC looks to keep things rolling. First, Al Iaquinta jumps in as a last-minute replacement to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York, for the official lightweight title. Then in July, we will see the first heavyweight superfight when heavyweight champ Miocic will take on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.

And in August, we get the long-awaited rematch between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt in Los Angeles.

Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule