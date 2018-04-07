UFC fight schedule 2018: Khabib-Iaquinta, Miocic-Cormier headline PPV events
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling after a pair of good ones to start 2018
UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic setting the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event.
Now, with five PPVs scheduled and three main events announced, UFC looks to keep things rolling. First, Al Iaquinta jumps in as a last-minute replacement to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York, for the official lightweight title. Then in July, we will see the first heavyweight superfight when heavyweight champ Miocic will take on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.
And in August, we get the long-awaited rematch between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt in Los Angeles.
Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.
UFC 2018 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|UFC 223
|Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta
|Brooklyn, New York
|April 7
|UFC Fight Night Glendale
|Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier
|Glendale, Arizona
|April 14
|UFC Fight Night Atlantic City
|Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|April 21
|UFC 224
|Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Raquel Pennington
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|May 12
|UFC Fight Night Chile
|Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Kamaru Usman
|Santiago, Chile
|May 19
|UFC Fight Night Liverpool
|Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson
|Liverpool, England
|May 27
|UFC Fight Night Utica
|Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes
|Utica, New York
|June 1
|UFC 225
|Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel Romero
|Chicago, Illinois
|June 9
|UFC 226
|Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|July 7
|UFC 227
|T.J. Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt
|Los Angeles
|Aug. 4
