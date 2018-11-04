UFC fight schedule 2018: Max Holloway defends vs. Brian Ortega; Jon Jones set for return

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic set the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event. Finally at UFC 223, when all else failed, Khabib Nurmagomedov was finally crowned the lightweight king when he dismantled Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York.

We also got to see one of the top middleweight fights of the year when Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero battled over 25 grueling minutes of action in Chicago at UFC 225. Now the company heads into its summer schedule hoping to keep its marquee PPV event of the year intact.

In July, we saw the first heavyweight superfight when Miocic took on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. That showdown concluded with Cormier sending the UFC world into shock when he knocked out Miocic in the first round to become the promotions second simultaneous two-division champion in history.

In September, we saw welterweight champion Tyron Woodley assert his dominance over the 170-pound division with a terrific display against newcomer Darren Till.

The month of October brought us the much-anticipated return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon after nearly two years away as he challenged lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor was unsuccessful in his venture to regain the lightweight belt, and then, chaos ensued afterwards at UFC 229. In November, Daniel Cormier made the first defense of his heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden against power-puncher Derrick Lewis. Cormier made quick work of his challenger, submitting him easily in the second round.

With the year coming to a close, there's still a lot to get excited about. The next PPV offering will be UFC 231 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which will feature two amazing title fights in Max Holloway defending the featherweight title against the undefeated Brian Ortega, and Valentina Shevchenko battling Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant women's flyweight championship.

Here's the full schedule with more fights still to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule