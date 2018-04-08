UFC fight schedule 2018: Miocic-Cormier, Nunes-Pennington headline PPV events
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018
UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic set the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event. Finally at UFC 223, when all else failed, Khabib Nurmagomedov was finally crowned the lightweight king when he dismantled Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York.
Now the company heads into its spring and summer schedule hoping to keep its PPVs as intact as possible after the incredible week that was in Brooklyn. Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her strap against good friend Raquel Pennington as the headlining feature of UFC 223 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In June, UFC heads back to Chicago with a trio of intriguing fights, including the return of CM Punk, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title and a rematch for the middleweight crown between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero.
Then in July, we will see the first heavyweight superfight when heavyweight champ Miocic will take on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. And in August, we get the long-awaited rematch between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt in Los Angeles.
Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.
UFC 2018 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|UFC Fight Night Glendale
|Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier
|Glendale, Arizona
|April 14
|UFC Fight Night Atlantic City
|Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|April 21
|UFC 224
|Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Raquel Pennington
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|May 12
|UFC Fight Night Chile
|Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Kamaru Usman
|Santiago, Chile
|May 19
|UFC Fight Night Liverpool
|Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson
|Liverpool, England
|May 27
|UFC Fight Night Utica
|Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes
|Utica, New York
|June 1
|UFC 225
|Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel Romero
|Chicago, Illinois
|June 9
|UFC Fight Night Singapore
|Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards
|Kallang, Singapore
|June 23
|TUF Finale
|TBD
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|July 6
|UFC 226
|Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|July 7
|UFC 227
|T.J. Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt
|Los Angeles
|Aug. 4
