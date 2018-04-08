UFC fight schedule 2018: Miocic-Cormier, Nunes-Pennington headline PPV events

UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic set the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event. Finally at UFC 223, when all else failed, Khabib Nurmagomedov was finally crowned the lightweight king when he dismantled Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York.

Now the company heads into its spring and summer schedule hoping to keep its PPVs as intact as possible after the incredible week that was in Brooklyn. Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her strap against good friend Raquel Pennington as the headlining feature of UFC 223 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In June, UFC heads back to Chicago with a trio of intriguing fights, including the return of CM Punk, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title and a rematch for the middleweight crown between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero.

Then in July, we will see the first heavyweight superfight when heavyweight champ Miocic will take on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. And in August, we get the long-awaited rematch between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt in Los Angeles.

Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDate
UFC Fight Night GlendaleJustin Gaethje vs. Dustin PoirierGlendale, ArizonaApril 14
UFC Fight Night Atlantic CityEdson Barboza vs. Kevin LeeAtlantic City, New JerseyApril 21
UFC 224Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Raquel PenningtonRio de Janeiro, BrazilMay 12
UFC Fight Night ChileSantiago Ponzinibbio vs. Kamaru UsmanSantiago, ChileMay 19
UFC Fight Night LiverpoolDarren Till vs. Stephen ThompsonLiverpool, EnglandMay 27
UFC Fight Night UticaJimmie Rivera vs. Marlon MoraesUtica, New YorkJune 1
UFC 225Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel RomeroChicago, IllinoisJune 9
UFC Fight Night SingaporeDonald Cerrone vs. Leon EdwardsKallang, SingaporeJune 23
TUF FinaleTBDLas Vegas, NevadaJuly 6
UFC 226Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel CormierLas Vegas, NevadaJuly 7
UFC 227T.J. Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody GarbrandtLos AngelesAug. 4
