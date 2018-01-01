UFC fight schedule 2018: Miocic-Ngannou, Whittaker-Rockhold headline early PPVs
The company unveiled its first set of events for next year
UFC is set to have another busy year of fights ahead as the company announced its early 2018 kickoff schedule. The year's first PPV event -- UFC 220 -- will take place in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden on Jan. 20. Then, after a quick stop in Brazil, UFC heads around the globe to Perth, Australia, for UFC 221.
Headlining the first PPV of 2018 will be one of the biggest heavyweight showdowns in company history when champion Stipe Miocic clashes with fast-rising prospect Francis Ngannou. Plus, Daniel Cormier will look to defend the light heavyweight crown against Volkan Oezdemir.
Then, three weeks later in Australia, Robert Whittaker will look to earn the full-time middleweight strap when he meets former champion Luke Rockhold.
UFC is scheduled to have 38 events take place in 2017 and this early schedule gives us nine more through early March.
Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.
UFC 2018 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
UFC Fight Night St. Louis
|DooHoo Choi vs. Jeremy Stephens
St. Louis, Missouri
Jan. 14
UFC 220
|Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou
Boston, Massachusetts
Jan. 20
|UFC Fight Night Charlotte
|Jacare Souza vs. Derek Brunson
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Jan. 27
UFC Fight Night Brazil
|Lyoto Machida vs Eryk Anders
Belem, Brazil
Feb. 3
UFC 221
|Robert Whittaker vs. Luke Rockhold
Perth, Australia
Feb. 10
|UFC Fight Night Austin
|Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros
|Austin, Texas
|Feb. 18
UFC Fight Night Orlando
|TBD
Orlando, Florida
Feb. 24
UFC 222
|TBD
Las Vegas, Nevada
March 3
UFC Fight Night London
|TBD
London, England
March 17
