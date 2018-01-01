UFC fight schedule 2018: Miocic-Ngannou, Whittaker-Rockhold headline early PPVs

UFC is set to have another busy year of fights ahead as the company announced its early 2018 kickoff schedule. The year's first PPV event -- UFC 220 -- will take place in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden on Jan. 20. Then, after a quick stop in Brazil, UFC heads around the globe to Perth, Australia, for UFC 221.

Headlining the first PPV of 2018 will be one of the biggest heavyweight showdowns in company history when champion Stipe Miocic clashes with fast-rising prospect Francis Ngannou. Plus, Daniel Cormier will look to defend the light heavyweight crown against Volkan Oezdemir.

Then, three weeks later in Australia, Robert Whittaker will look to earn the full-time middleweight strap when he meets former champion Luke Rockhold.

UFC is scheduled to have 38 events take place in 2017 and this early schedule gives us nine more through early March.

Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule