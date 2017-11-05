UFC fight schedule 2018: PPVs set for Boston, Australia and Las Vegas

The company unveiled its first set of events for next year

UFC is set to have another busy year of fights ahead as the company announced its early 2018 kickoff schedule. The year's first PPV event -- UFC 220 -- will take place in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden on Jan. 20. Then, after a quick stop in Brazil, UFC heads around the globe to Perth, Australia, for UFC 221. 

UFC is scheduled to have 38 events take place in 2017 and this early schedule gives us nine more through early March.

No fights have been announced for these events.

Here's the full schedule.

UFC 2018 schedule

EventLocationDate

UFC Fight Night St. Louis

St. Louis, Missouri

Jan. 14

UFC 220

Boston, Massachusetts

Jan. 20

UFC Fight Night CharlotteCharlotte, North CarolinaJan. 27

UFC Fight Night Brazil

Belem, Brazil

Feb. 3

UFC 221

Perth, Australia 

Feb. 10

UFC Fight Night AustinAustin, TexasFeb. 18

UFC Fight Night Orlando

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24

UFC 222

Las Vegas, Nevada

March 3

UFC Fight Night London

London, England

March 17

