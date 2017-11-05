UFC fight schedule 2018: PPVs set for Boston, Australia and Las Vegas
The company unveiled its first set of events for next year
UFC is set to have another busy year of fights ahead as the company announced its early 2018 kickoff schedule. The year's first PPV event -- UFC 220 -- will take place in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden on Jan. 20. Then, after a quick stop in Brazil, UFC heads around the globe to Perth, Australia, for UFC 221.
UFC is scheduled to have 38 events take place in 2017 and this early schedule gives us nine more through early March.
No fights have been announced for these events.
Here's the full schedule.
UFC 2018 schedule
|Event
|Location
|Date
UFC Fight Night St. Louis
St. Louis, Missouri
Jan. 14
UFC 220
Boston, Massachusetts
Jan. 20
|UFC Fight Night Charlotte
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Jan. 27
UFC Fight Night Brazil
Belem, Brazil
Feb. 3
UFC 221
Perth, Australia
Feb. 10
|UFC Fight Night Austin
|Austin, Texas
|Feb. 18
UFC Fight Night Orlando
Orlando, Florida
Feb. 24
UFC 222
Las Vegas, Nevada
March 3
UFC Fight Night London
London, England
March 17
-
VanZant claims she's fighting for title
It was a very confusing report to say the least
-
UFC 217: Saint Preux delivers perfect KO
Saint Preux threw a kick Corey Anderson never saw coming
-
UFC 217 results, updates, highlights
Follow along as GSP, Michael Bisping, Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw and others battle for UFC...
-
UFC 217 expert picks, predictions
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking in the trio of title fights on Saturday nigh...
-
Bisping thinks he's one of the best ever
Bisping may not be the most liked fighter of all time, but it's hard to deny his success
-
How to watch UFC 217, live stream, time
UFC 217 is a big weekend for UFC, as Bisping tries to defend his belt
Add a Comment