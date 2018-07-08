UFC fight schedule 2018: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt 2 headlines upcoming PPV event

UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018

UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic set the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event. Finally at UFC 223, when all else failed, Khabib Nurmagomedov was finally crowned the lightweight king when he dismantled Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York.


We also got to see one of the top middleweight fights of the year when Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero battled over 25 grueling minutes of action in Chicago at UFC 225. Now the company heads into its summer schedule hoping to keep its marquee PPV event of the year intact.

In July, we will see the first heavyweight superfight when Miocic takes on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. And in August, we get the long-awaited rematch between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt in Los Angeles. UFC will also be returning to Dallas this fall with UFC 228 set for September and back to Madison Square Garden in November for UFC 230.

Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.

UFC 2018 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC 226Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel CormierLas Vegas, NevadaJuly 7PPV
UFC Fight Night BoiseJunior dos Santos vs. Blagoy IvanovBoise, IdahoJuly 14FS1
UFC Fight Night HamburgShogun Rua vs. Anthony SmithHamburg, GermanyJuly 22FS1
UFC on Fox CalgaryDustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez IICalgary, Alberta, CanadaJuly 28Fox
UFC 227T.J. Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody GarbrandtLos AngelesAug. 4PPV
UFC Fight Night LincolnJustin Gaethje vs. James VickLincoln, NebraskaAug. 25FS1
UFC 228TBDDallas, TexasSept. 8PPV
UFC Fight Night RussiaTBDMoscow, RussiaSept. 15Fight Pass
UFC Fight Night BrazilTBDSao Paulo, BrazilSept. 22FS1
UFC 229TBDLas Vegas, NevadaOct. 6PPV
UFC Fight Night MonctonTBDMoncton, CanadaOct. 27TBD
UFC 230TBDNew York CityNov. 3PPV
UFC Fight Night 25th AnniversaryTBDDenverNov. 10TBD
UFC Fight Night South AmericaTBDTBDNov. 17TBD
UFC Fight Night ChinaTBDTBDNov. 24TBD
The Ultimate Fighter Finale TBDLas VegasNov. 30FS1
UFC Fight Night AdelaideTBDAdelaide, AustraliaDec. 1TBD
UFC 231TBDToronto, CanadaDec. 8PPV
UFC Fight Night MilwaukeeTBDMilwaukee, WisconsinDec. 15TBD
UFC 232TBDLas VegasDec. 29PPV
