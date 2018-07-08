UFC fight schedule 2018: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt 2 headlines upcoming PPV event
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018
UFC is off to another busy year after kicking off 2018 with a huge PPV in UFC 220 where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic set the title defense record for the division with a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou. Then, Cris Cyborg made lightwork of challenger Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women's featherweight title while Brian Ortega became the first person to stop Frankie Edgar in the co-main event. Finally at UFC 223, when all else failed, Khabib Nurmagomedov was finally crowned the lightweight king when he dismantled Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
We also got to see one of the top middleweight fights of the year when Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero battled over 25 grueling minutes of action in Chicago at UFC 225. Now the company heads into its summer schedule hoping to keep its marquee PPV event of the year intact.
In July, we will see the first heavyweight superfight when Miocic takes on light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. And in August, we get the long-awaited rematch between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt in Los Angeles. UFC will also be returning to Dallas this fall with UFC 228 set for September and back to Madison Square Garden in November for UFC 230.
Here's the full schedule with more fights to be determined.
UFC 2018 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC 226
|Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|July 7
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Boise
|Junior dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov
|Boise, Idaho
|July 14
|FS1
|UFC Fight Night Hamburg
|Shogun Rua vs. Anthony Smith
|Hamburg, Germany
|July 22
|FS1
|UFC on Fox Calgary
|Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez II
|Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|July 28
|Fox
|UFC 227
|T.J. Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt
|Los Angeles
|Aug. 4
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Lincoln
|Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Aug. 25
|FS1
|UFC 228
|TBD
|Dallas, Texas
|Sept. 8
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Russia
|TBD
|Moscow, Russia
|Sept. 15
|Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Night Brazil
|TBD
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Sept. 22
|FS1
|UFC 229
|TBD
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Oct. 6
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Moncton
|TBD
|Moncton, Canada
|Oct. 27
|TBD
|UFC 230
|TBD
|New York City
|Nov. 3
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night 25th Anniversary
|TBD
|Denver
|Nov. 10
|TBD
|UFC Fight Night South America
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov. 17
|TBD
|UFC Fight Night China
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov. 24
|TBD
|The Ultimate Fighter Finale
|TBD
|Las Vegas
|Nov. 30
|FS1
|UFC Fight Night Adelaide
|TBD
|Adelaide, Australia
|Dec. 1
|TBD
|UFC 231
|TBD
|Toronto, Canada
|Dec. 8
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Milwaukee
|TBD
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|Dec. 15
|TBD
|UFC 232
|TBD
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 29
|PPV
-
UFC 226 results, live updates, highlight
Follow along as the heavyweight superfight takes place in Las Vegas on Saturday night
-
UFC 226 viewing information
All the info you need to catch the UFC 226 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
-
UFC 226 fight card, rumors, lineup set
The heavyweight title fight is among the most anticipated of the year
-
UFC 226 predictions, picks for Miocic-DC
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are picking to win on the main card in Las Vegas
-
UFC 226 odds: Miocic a big favorite
Miocic has had a lot of action coming in on him over the last week
-
UFC 226 payouts, fighter salaries
Cormier is getting a nice payday for taking on the UFC heavyweight champion