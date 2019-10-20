UFC fight schedule for 2019: Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia, Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 243 in Melbourne which saw Israel Adesanya stake his claim to the middleweight title with a TKO over Robert Whittaker, the UFC schedule marches forward with nine events left before the end of 2019.
The next stop takes us to Singapore for a grappler's delight as Ben Askren takes on Demian Maia in a welterweight main event. Askren is coming off that violent TKO loss against Jorge Masvidal in July while Maia has won two straight following a three-fight losing skid.
Then in November, the "BMF" title will be on the line when Nate Diaz makes his return to New York City to take on Masvidal in a five-round main event at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden.
There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Singapore
|Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia
|Singapore
|Oct. 26
|ESPN+
|UFC 244
|Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal
|New York City
|Nov. 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Moscow
|Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov
|Moscow, Russia
|Nov. 9
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo
|Jan Blachowicz vs. Jacare Souza
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Nov. 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night D.C.
|Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
|Washington, D.C.
|Dec. 7
|ESPN
|UFC 245
|Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night South Korea
|Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie
|Busan, South Korea
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
